Monday, May 5 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge girls top Riverbend in lacrosse

Avery Hartenstein totaled six goals and two assists, and Faith Piser supplied four goals and three assists for Colonial Forge in a 17-7 Commonwealth District girls' lacrosse win over Riverbend Monday night.

Vanessa Ronsholdt added three goals and four assists, and Chloe Ronsholdt three goals and one assist for the Eagles. Sophie Crane contributed one goals and two assists, and Evelyn Deter chipped in one.

Ava Treakle led the Bears with five goals. Ayla Jantz and Savannah Waite also scored, and Waite added an assist.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

STAFFORD 18, MASSAPONAX 6

The Indians earn the Commonwealth District victory behind Julia Etu's scored six goals.

Sydney Ulmer earned three goals and five assist, Jordan Fitzgerald scored two goals and had four assist, Allyse Luckett contributed two goals and three assists, and EV McConnell had two goals and one assist.

Maddie Patton had one goal and one assist for the Indians, and Braelynn Greenlaw and Addie Kahn each scored one goal.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, BROOKE POINT 0

Hannah Navarro and Olivia Wahlin each scored four times as Mountain View cruised to a Commonwealth District win.

Mary Wahlin and Ava Windham tallied three goals apiece, Kat Druitt and Julie Snow scored twice each, and Emma Stalteri, Gabby Bartels and Emma Ingalsbe each scored once.

Bartels, Mary and Olivia Wahlin, Navarro, Druitt and Ingalsbe each supplied assists, while Windham added 16 draw controls.

JAMES MONROE 10, CULPEPER 6

Sarah Rigual and Sally Beringer led the Yellow Jackets with three goals and two assists each in their Battlefield District win.

Addie Oakek added one goal and two assists, Celie Constantine had one goal and one assist, and Grace Maynard and Katie Fidler each earned one goal in the victory.

Faith Moore had two goals and one assist for the Blue Devils. Ashtyn Pfeiff scored two goals, and Emily Evans and Autumn Fairfax each one each.

James Monroe will travel to Kettle Run on Thursday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MASSAPONAX 5, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Avery White led the Panthers with two goals and two assists, and Kaitlyn Venzen earned two goals and one assist.

Halie Keller earned one goal, and Kyla Lockette and Alexa Stohr each contributed an assist for Massaponax (11-1), which will host Brooke Point on Tuesday.

GOLF

FCS 199, HIGHLAND 205

Joey Priebe carded a 44 to win medalist honors and help Fredericksburg Christian top Highland School at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.

Dylan Holyfield (46), Kate Blalock (52) and Payton Meadows (56) recorded the other counting scores for the Eagles.

BOYS’ TENNIS

BROOKE POINT 5, STAFFORD 4

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Samuel Emerson 8-4; Jacob Scott (BP) d. Noah Cisneros 8-2; Trey Williams (BP) d. Donald Richwine 8-2; Xander Beamon (St) d. Tyler Bergin 8-5; Robert Calvert (St) d. Dieter Kufuor 8-2; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Timothy Oravec 8-6.

Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Emerson/Cisneros 8-2; Oravec/Beamon (St) d. Scott/Breslin 8-6; Calvert/Richwine (St) d. Bergin/Lucas Cedeno Villegas 8-6.

Next match: The Indians (8-3) host Massaponax on Tuesday.

CHANCELLOR 9, COURTLAND 0

Singles: Joshua Young (Ch) d. Jackson Kourouklis 8–3; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Cam Crabtree 8–0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Ethan Furre 8–0; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Kevin Cool 8–1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Josh Kesler-Jones 9–7; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Elias Geter 8–1.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Kourouklis/Furr 8–0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Crabtree/Cool 8–0; Fallon/Kemp (Ch) d/ Kesler-Jones/Geter, forfeit.

SPOTSYLVANIA 8, CULPEPER 1

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Hudson Luke 8-0; Jordan Low (Sp) d. Gavin Seely 9-7; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Eli Harrington 8-5; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey 8-0; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-2; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Kian Nichol 8-2.

Doubles: Luke/Seely (Cu) d. DiFilipp0/Low 9-8, (7-2); Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Harrington/Gonzalez 8-1; Bowling/Walters (Sp) d. d. Bailey/Nichol 8-2.

Next match: The Knights (5-6) visit Eastern View on Wednesday.

RIVERBEND 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4

Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Boone Orton 8-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Bryce Putney 8-1; Sam Orton (CF) d. Charles Long 8-4; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Dhruv Bejugam 8-1; Joshua Bartlett (Rb) d. James Taah 8-6; Ethan Wong (CF) d. Nikhil Gupta 8-1.

Doubles: Wexler/Catullo (Rb) d. B. Orton/Putney 8-0; Long/Bejugam (Rb) d. S. Orton/Kaczmar 8-6; Taah/Wong (CF) d. Bartlett/Gupta 8-3.

Next match: The Bears (10-0 Commonwealth District) host Stafford on Thursday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

COURTLAND 9, CHANCELLOR 1

Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Mac Watkins 8-6; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Lea Perez 8-1; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8-0; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Emily Tiller 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. YaoYao Jing 8-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Dallas McGun 8-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Ct) d. Margelos/Perez 8-2; Stapleton/Snow (Ct) d. Elgeti/Tiller 8-2; Granger/Holt (Ct) d. Jing/McGun 8-2.

Next match: The Cougars (10-2, 10-1) host Caroline on Wednesday.

CULPEPER 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 3

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Sidney Wright (Sp) 8-2; Lauren Bates (Cu) d. Emmy Harold (Sp) 8-0; Ashley Lauritzen (Cu) d. Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) 8-1; Ally Williams (Cu) d. Abby Rose (Sp) 8-3; Sandy Medley (Sp) d. Riley Amos (Cu) 8-1; Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Giulia Pantijori (Cu) 8-2.

Doubles: Cuman/Bates (Cu) d. Wright/Harold (Sp) 8-1; Lauritzen/Williams (Cu) d. Nelson/Rose (Sp) 8-0; Medley/Kyrstin Fredenberger (Sp) d. Amos/Panijori (Cu) 9-7.

JAMES MONROE 8, EASTERN VIEW 1

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Bella McDermott 8-4; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Ellie Castro 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Ainsley Ayers 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Kendall Richtarski 8-3; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Evil Bittle 8-1; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Ava Conway 8-2.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. McCoy/Ayers 8-6; G. McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Castro/Richtarski 8-1; Gleason/Sniffen (JM) d. Bittle/Conway 8-5.