Monday's results

SOFTBALL

Colonial Beach 13, Westmoreland 2: Kirsten Scraughan went 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, and Brooklyn Delane finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help visiting Colonial Beach get a Northern Neck District win.

Kaitlyn Franks was 2 for 4 with three runs scored for the Drifters (6-6), who host Essex on Tuesday.

R H E Colonial Beach 024 25 — 13 16 3 Westmoreland 002 00 — 2 3 6

ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas. WHITNEY ROTENIZER and Brittany Rose.

BOYS' TENNIS

Colonial Forge 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Cameron Jennings 6-0, 6-1; Sam Orton (CF) d. Max Butler 6-3, 6-1; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Marco Bautista 6-1, 6-1; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Izait Bautista 6-3, 6-2; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Ryan Ho 6-0, 6-2; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Ibrahim Conteh 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Jennings/Butler 6-4, 6-0; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Bautista/Bautista 6-1, 6-1; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Ho/Conteh 6-1, 6-1.

Next match: The Eagles (9-5) take on Stafford or North Stafford in Wednesday's district semifinals.

James Monroe 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. Drew DiFilippo, 8-3; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Jordan Low, 8-0; Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM) d. Satchel Bowling, 8-4; Yash Patil (JM) d. Ben Lambert, 8-5; Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. Tyler Baker, 8-4; J. Gravatt (JM) d. Zach Webner, 8-2.

Doubles: G. Van Zandt/Quinton (JM) d. DiFilippo/Bowling, 8-1; Woldenbarger/Patil (JM) d. Lambert/Baker, 8-2; P. Van Zandt/Gravatt (JM) d. Low/Andrew Hall, 8-2.

Courtland 9, Culpeper 0

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Co) d. Forfeit; Fred Klein (Co) d. Kayden Lawston, 8-2; Landon Perdue (Co) d. Gavin Seely, 8-0; Jack Hayden (Co) d. Blake Shaffer, 8-0; Alex Kourouklis (Co) d. Eli Harrington, 8-3; Jamison Aiken (Co) d. Cooper Bailey, 8-2.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Co) d. Lawston/Nicol, 8-2; Hayden/Aiken (Co) d. Seely/Harrington, 8-2; Kourouklis/Perdue (Co) d. Shaffer/Bailey 8-0.

Brooke Point 5, Mountain View 2

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. William Hudson, 6-0, 6-1; Nolawi Solomon (MV) d. Luke Jasso, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; Logan Zollner (MV) d. Lucas Villegas, 6-3, 6-4; Langston Hamm (BP) d. Barrett Kindig, 6-1, 6-0; Luke Thomas (BP) d. John Grathwol, 6-2, 6-0; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Lucas Huber, 6-2, 6-1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

James Monroe 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Sidney Wright 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-1; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Savannah Orrock 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 8-2; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Cassidy Ross 8-1; Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-1.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Wright/Nelson 8-0; Coulon/Ryder (JM) d. Orrock/Kyrstin Fredenberger (JM) 8-1; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Castle-Bruce/Katey Clemovich 8-3.

Courtland 9, Culpeper 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Co) d. Allyson Williams, 8-0; Drew Sherwood Co) d. Kayla Cepeda, 8-0; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Bianca Luces, 8-1; Allison Meyer (Co) d. Olivia Davis, 8-0; Molly Buckingham (Co) d. Jasmin Malone, 8-0; Maddie Lawson (Co) d. Simrah Sikandar 8-1.

Doubles: Granger/Meredith Stapleton(Co) d. Williams/Cepeda, 8-0; Libby Snow/Lawson (Co) d. Luces/Malone, 8-1; Sherwood/Holt(Co) d. Davis/Sikandar, 8-1.

Next match: Courtland (13-0) will travel to Eastern View on Wednesday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Westmoreland 8, Northumberland 0: Johan Valencia and Frankie Medina each scored two goals to help the Eagles earn the victory over the Indians.

Ivan Valencia, Dylon Divine, Eryic Romero, and Luis Murillo each scored one goal in the win.

Westmoreland (9-2-1, 5-0) will play Wednesday at home for senior night.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Mountain View 2, Stafford 0: Hailee Kindred and Lily Heatherman scored for the Wildcats in their Commonwealth District quarterfinal win. Mountain View will host a semifinal Wednesday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

James Monroe 18, Eastern View 9: Jack Billingsley scored six goals in the Yellow Jackets' victory over the Cyclones. Matthew Franklin scored four goals, Luke Dumont added three, Mclane Maynard and Wilson Hall each scored twice, and Evan Craig added one goal to help secure the district win.

GOLF

FCS 173, RMA 201: Drake Morris' medalist round of 41 against Randolph-Macon Academy helped Fredericksburg Christian School post its low team score of the year. Joey Priebe and Kate Blalock each shot 42 and Payton Meadows carded a 48.