SOFTBALL
Colonial Beach 13, Westmoreland 2: Kirsten Scraughan went 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, and Brooklyn Delane finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help visiting Colonial Beach get a Northern Neck District win.
Kaitlyn Franks was 2 for 4 with three runs scored for the Drifters (6-6), who host Essex on Tuesday.
R H E
Colonial Beach 024 25 — 13 16 3
Westmoreland 002 00 — 2 3 6
ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas. WHITNEY ROTENIZER and Brittany Rose.
People are also reading…
BOYS’ TENNIS
Colonial Forge 9, Massaponax 0
Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Cameron Jennings 6-0, 6-1; Sam Orton (CF) d. Max Butler 6-3, 6-1; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Marco Bautista 6-1, 6-1; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Izait Bautista 6-3, 6-2; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Ryan Ho 6-0, 6-2; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Ibrahim Conteh 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Jennings/Butler 6-4, 6-0; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Bautista/Bautista 6-1, 6-1; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Ho/Conteh 6-1, 6-1.
Next match: The Eagles (9-5) take on Stafford or North Stafford in Wednesday’s district semifinals.
James Monroe 9, Spotsylvania 0
Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. Drew DiFilippo, 8-3; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Jordan Low, 8-0; Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM) d. Satchel Bowling, 8-4; Yash Patil (JM) d. Ben Lambert, 8-5; Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. Tyler Baker, 8-4; J. Gravatt (JM) d. Zach Webner, 8-2.
Doubles: G. Van Zandt/Quinton (JM) d. DiFilippo/Bowling, 8-1; Woldenbarger/Patil (JM) d. Lambert/Baker, 8-2; P. Van Zandt/Gravatt (JM) d. Low/Andrew Hall, 8-2.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
James Monroe 9, Spotsylvania 0
Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Sidney Wright 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-1; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Savannah Orrock 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 8-2; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Cassidy Ross 8-1; Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-1.
Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Wright/Nelson 8-0; Coulon/Ryder (JM) d. Orrock/Kyrstin Fredenberger (JM) 8-1; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Castle-Bruce/Katey Clemovich 8-3.