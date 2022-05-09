Monday, May 9 high school sports roundup: Stempin's walk-off homer leads Colonial Forge over Riverbend

Robby Stempin’s walk-off home run in the seventh inning lifted Colonial Forge over Riverbend 7-6 Monday night in a battle for the Commonwealth District lead.

Graham Jones and Aidan Walker also homered for Colonial Forge (14–4, 10–3).

BASEBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, STAFFORD 0

Connor Blake pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout and Jaden Greene went 3 for 4 with an RBI single in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District win.

Justin Newton had a double for Stafford.

CHANCELLOR 7, EASTERN VIEW 2

Austin Carlisle had two RBIs as Chancellor, held scoreless for four innings, rallied for a Battlefield District win.

Nate Livingston had three hits for Chancellor (12–5, 8–3). Winning pitcher Kris Tuebner also went 2 for 3.

R H E Chancellor 000 040 4 — 7 12 2 Eastern View 200 000 0 — 2 4 3



KRIS TUEBNER, Hunter Covill (6) and Austin Carlisle. TAIKI OKUDA and Fry.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, HYLTON 7

Braden Hamilton and Jordan Ramsey each went 3 for 5 as the Wildcats squandered a 7–0 lead, then rallied to win it in the eighth inning.

Hunter Butler scored three times for Mountain View (6–7). Four Wildcat pitchers combined to strike out 15 Hylton batters while allowing just three hits.

R H E Mountain View 040 300 02 — 9 13 0 Hyton 000 313 00 — 7 3 1



Cole Webster, Leif Vogler (3), Jackson Hamill (4), C.J. SWORD (6) and Hayden Rue. Moises Perez, Aiden Ritenour (3), Chase Gillespie (5), REILLY PACHECANO (7) and Tyler Bassett.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

NORTH STAFFORD 12, BROOKE POINT 1

Maddy Ramos tallied four goals and three assists, and Ashley Purtell scored four and added one assist to help homestanding North Stafford get a 12–1 Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse win over Brooke Point Monday.

Shannon Harrel scored twice, while Yaneyri Juarez and Gracie Mae Griffen each scored once. Goalie Jax Keener registered seven saves for the Wolverines (3–9), who host Mountain View on Tuesday.

Hailey Alvarez scored for Brooke Point and Fayth Julius made 13 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 9, CAROLINE 1

Handerson Franco notched four goals and one assist, and Erick Navarro Zelaya provided two goals and two assists in visiting Chancellor’s Battlefield District win.

Jonas Lohr supplied one goal and three assists, Aidan Buhmann and Adam Cook each scored once, Romello Rodgers and Raoul Mukiza chipped in an assist each for the Chargers (8-3-3), who visit Culpeper on Thursday.

Juan Ramiro Escamilla scored on a penalty kick and John Holtzman recorded 10 saves in goal for Caroline.

BOYS TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, CAROLINE 0

Singles: Joshua Young (Ch) d. Xavier Atkins 8-1; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. John Butten 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Charlie Hammer 8-3; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Will Carrey 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Braden Fletcher 8-6; Owen Kemp (Ch) won by Forfeit 8-0.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Atkins/Hammer 8-3; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) won by Forfeit; Fallon/Kemp (Ch) won by Forfeit.

SPOTSYLVANIA 6, JAMES MONROE 3

Singles: Connor Franklin (JM) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-6; Nathan Scharf (JM) d. Jordan Low 8-3; Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. Ben Lambert 8-0; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Miles Landeck 8-6; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Yash Patil 8-6; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Rhett Coulon 8-6.

Doubles: DiFilippo (Sp) d. Franklin/Scharf 8-8, 7-2; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Van Zandt/Landeck 8-6; Bowling/Walters (Sp) d. Patil/Coulon 8-3.

RIVERBEND 8, STAFFORD 1

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Simon Alan 8-2; Jacob Scott (BP) d. Michael Fischer 8-1; Trey Williams (BP) d. Wyatt Coleman 8-0; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Liam Wittwer 8-3; Dieter Kufour (BP) d. Julius Downing 8-0; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Alexander Pendelton 8-6.

Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Alan/Fischer 8-0; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Coleman/Wittwer 8-2; Bergin/ L. Cedeno-Villegas (BP) d. Downing/Pendelton 8-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 7, CULPEPER 2

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Mac Watkins 10-3; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Lauren Bates 10-3; Adele Granger (Co) d. Ashley Lauritzen 10-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Allie Williams 10-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Riley Amos 10-0; Libby Snow (Co) d. Giulia Pautuan 10-0.

Doubles: Cuman/Bates (Cu) d. Watkins/Shea 8-5; Stapleton/Snow (Co) d. Lauritzen/Williams 8-0; Granger/Holt (Co) d. Amos/Pautuan 8-1.

RIVERBEND 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-0; Maya Janni (Rb) d. Serena Singh 8-0; Isa Bustamante (Rb) d. Katelynn Calvert 8-2; Paloma Marcus (Rb) d. Dawn Forrest 8-0; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Jamine Muturi 8-4; Meagan Soderholm (MV) d. Amelia Scrivani 9-7.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Williams/Soderholm 8-1; Ryleigh O’Brien/Bustamante (Rb) d. Calvert/Muturi 8-4; Marcus/Long (Rb) d. Forrest/Calvert 8-1.

JAMES MONROE 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Sidney Wright 8-3; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Emmy Harold 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Leann Jolie Kari 8-0; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Abby Rose 8-1; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Sandy Medley 8-0; Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Renee Pringles 8-0.

Doubles: G. McDermott/P. Kingsley (JM) d. Wright/Kari 8-1; Gleason/Sniffen (JM) d. Harold/Medley 8-3; S. Coulon/S Van Vorst (JM) d. Krystin Fredenberger/Mabie 8-3.

BOYS SOCCER

BRUTON 6, W&L 1

Johan Valencia scored the lone goals for visiting Washington & Lee against Class 2 Bruton.

The Eagles (8-1) travel to Lancaster for a Northern Neck District matchup on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 20, EASTERN VIEW 7

Sally Beringer scored five goals and added two assists and Lilian Hutcherson scored four goals and three assists to lead the Yellow Jackets to victory over the Cyclones on Monday night.

Sarah Rigual scored three goals and three assists and Celie Constantine also scored three goals and added on assist.

Addie Oakes and Grace Maynard scored two goals each and tallied two and one assist, respectively.

Lili Watkins totaled six saves for the night.

James Monroe will return home to host John Handley on Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 23, MASSAPONAX 2

Faith Piser had six goals and one assist, Vanessa Ronsholdt scored five goals and Sophie Crane totaled four goals and five assists to help Colonial Forge roll to a Commonwealth District home win.

Maddy Tlapa and Avery Hartenstein each scored twice, with Roxy Stone, Bailey Dias, Chloe Ronsholdt and Virginia Johnakin scoring once each for the Eagles.

Stone and Chloe Ronsholdt added two assists, while one each came from Tlapa and Johnakin.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

JM 15, EASTERN VIEW 9

Jake Wack scored seven goals and goalie Trey Paroongsup made 23 saves in James Monroe’s Battlefield District win.

Jack Alessi won 17 faceoff and Luke DuMont scored three times for the Yellow Jackets. Matthew Franklin had two goals and J.T. Sherman, Evan Craig and Ryland White one each.

JM hosts Handley Thursday.

SOFTBALL

KING GEORGE 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Hannah Linder finished 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Abigail Clark added a 4-for-4 performance with a double to help King George get a nondistrict home win.

Kendall Morgan went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Foxes (12-2, 11-0), who visit Eastern View on Tuesday.

Makyla Taylor had a hit and sliding catch in the outfield for Colonial Forge.

R H E Colonial Forge 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 King George 300 330 x — 9 15 3



KACIE STEPHENSON, Madline Smith (2) and Caitlyn Oakland. ABBY GREENWOOD, Haylee Callahan (5) and Abigail Clarke.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 22, HYLTON 2

Allison Cuellar went 4 for 4 and drove in six runs in the Wildcats’ nondistrict romp.

Amanda Ashe doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in four for Mountain View. Lexi Kantor and Maddie Bachman each scored four runs.

R H E Mountain View 305 (12)2 — 22 19 1 Hylton 110 00 — 2 5 2



RACHEL ARCE, Savannah Ballou (4) and Maddie Bachman. JULIANNE RITCHIE and Louanna Plummer.