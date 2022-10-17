Monday, Oct. 17 high school sports roundup

Saturday’s result
FOOTBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 49, CHRISTCHURCH 0
Noah Martin returned two interceptions for scored and caught one of Drake Morris’ three touchdown passes to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a win.
Bishop Heard-Samuels had the other two scoring catches for the Eagles (7-0), who face their first big test of the season at Atlantic Shores Christian (6-1). The Seahawks knock FCS out of the VISAA Division II playoffs last season.
|Christchurch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7
|20
|15
|7
|—
|49