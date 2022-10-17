 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday, Oct. 17 high school sports roundup

Saturday’s result

FOOTBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 49, CHRISTCHURCH 0

Noah Martin returned two interceptions for scored and caught one of Drake Morris’ three touchdown passes to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a win.

Bishop Heard-Samuels had the other two scoring catches for the Eagles (7-0), who face their first big test of the season at Atlantic Shores Christian (6-1). The Seahawks knock FCS out of the VISAA Division II playoffs last season.

Christchurch00000
Fredericksburg Christian      7   20   15   7  —   49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Gabe Carvajal 9-65, TD; Christian Ray 2-24, TD’ Tim Esunge 1-12; Camden Scott 1-(-2).
PASSING: Noah Martin 13-22-2, 150 yards, 3TD.
RECEIVING: Bishop Heard-Samuels 4-95, 2TD; Noah Martin 7-45, TD; Luke Chilton 2-10.
