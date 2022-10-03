Monday, Oct. 3 high school sports roundup

The Courtland football team rolled to a 65–13 Battlefield District victory over visiting James Monroe Monday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of potential weather issues and safety concerns after a credible threat of violence at JM’s homecoming. A heavy police presence was on hand with officers present from both Spotsylvania County and the City of Fredericksburg.

Christian Olivella rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns for Courtland Monday.

Jordan Nutter rushed for two more scores for the Cougars (2–3, 2–0 Battlefield) who amassed 307 yards on the ground.

Kwame Whitaker scored on a 28-yard reception and a 75-yard kickoff return.

Courtland’s defense picked off two passes, one by Will Tilden and another by Kilan Jean-Paul Perry who returned it 48 yards for a score.

James Monroe (1–4, 0–2) scored on a 42-yard pass from Bryce Caldwell to Tyson Taylor in the second quarter and Marquise Thornley’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third.

Courtland hosts Chancellor on Friday. James Monroe hosts Eastern View the same night.

James Monroe 0 7 6 0 — 13 Courtland 13 18 28 6 — 65

First Quarter

Ct—Christian Olivella 1 run (Kyle Grant kick)

Ct—Kwame Whitaker 28 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (kick failed)

Second Quarter

Ct—Jordan Nutter 12 run (Nutter run)

Ct—Olivella run (Grant kick)

JM—Tyson Taylor 42 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick)

Ct—Grant 41 field goal

Third Quarter

Ct—Kilan Jean-Paul Perry 48 interception return (Grant kick)

Ct—Olivella 10 run (Grant kick)

Ct—Nutter 1 run (Grant kick)

JM—Marquise Thornley 96 kickoff return (kick failed)

Ct—Whitaker 75 kickoff return (Grant kick)

Fourth Quarter

Ct—Logan Hays 15 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

JM Ct First downs 8 16 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-111 34-307 Passing yards 71 45 Comp-Att-Int 7-17-2 2-5-0 Punts-Avg. 1-36.0 0-0 Fumbles-lost 4-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 9-60 3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Courtland—Christian Olivella 11-112, 3 TDs; Logan Hays 6-63, TD; Jordan Nutter 6-39, 2TDs; Kamari Jackson 5-44; Steve Garland 4-26; Bruce Rinker 1-8; Justin Aponte 1-15. James Monroe—Caldwell 3-29; Keshaun Wallace 13-45; Jacob Wigglesworth 9-38; Moses Evans 1-3; Tyson Taylor 1-(-4).

PASSING: Courtland—Liam Wojciechowski 2-5-0, 45 yards, TD. James Monroe—Bryce Caldwell 7-17-2, 71 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Courtland—Kwame Whitaker 2-45, TD. James Monroe—Taylor 2-55, TD; Marquise Thornley 2-19; Tyler Fink 1-4; Wallace 1-2; Kamari Catlett 1-(-9).

FOOTBALL

HIGHLAND SPRINGS 56, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Khristian Martin threw for a pair of touchdowns—both in the final 14 seconds of the first half—and ran for another as Highland Springs rained on the début of Colonial Forge’s new turf field.

The Eagles (2–3) were playing their first game on the sparkling artificial surface after opening the season with four straight road dates. A steady drizzle fell throughout the contest, which was pushed back 72 hours due to inclement weather.

Highland Springs (6–0) eventually went up 7–0 on Jakyre Henley’s 7-yard rushing touchdown with 7:11 left in the second quarter, and it seemed as though they might take that margin into halftime.

But Martin, a 6-foot-4 junior who holds offers from Maryland and Indiana, evaded a pair of Eagles blitzers and hit Henley on the run for a 27-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds left in the half.

The Eagles bungled the ensuing squib kick, and Martin again bedeviled them while on the run. As time expired, he broke contain left and heaved a ball that alighted in the hands of receiver Takye Heath to cap a baffling sequence.

Colonial Forge won’t have long to dwell on the lopsided outcome, as they travel to North Stafford on Friday.

—Joey LoMonaco

GOLF

REGION 5D CHAMPIONSHIP

Riverbend’s Matthew Bell just missed out on qualifying for the Class 5 state tournament and the Bears finished fifth as a team at the Region 5D Championship held at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Monday.

Independence took the team title by 18 strokes over Riverside. Both teams advanced to the state championship.

Patrick Henry’s Caroline Gilreath (75), Stone Bridge’s Will Layton (76) and Albemarle’s Abbie Doroh (77), finish as the three individuals to advance just ahead of Bell (78).

Team results: 1. Independence 294, 2. Riverside 312, 3. Stone Bridge 319, 4. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 323; 5. Riverbend 333, 6. Albemarle 343, 7. Mountain View 382, 8. Brooke Point 408

Riverbend (333): Matthew Bell 78, Andrew Senkus 80, Luke DeGallery 86, Dyllan Bell 89.

Mountain View (382): Makenly Tidwell 90, Richie Frampton 97, John Gallagher 100, RJ Pearson 100.

Brooke Point (408): Will McLellan 93, Chauncey Jones 99, Zachary Horn 107, Luke Sterner 109.

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH STAFFORD 2, RIVERBEND 1

Madison Gagnon had a goal and an assist in the first half to help lead North Stafford to a 2–1 Commonwealth District Field hockey win against visiting Riverbend on Monday night.

GiGi Cannon opened the scoring and Naomi Glass garnered an assist for the Wolverines (9–5), who visit Stafford on Tuesday.

Kayleigh Sullivan notched Riverbend’s goal in the third quarter.

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 6, HIGHLAND 1

Taylor Moss had two goals and two assists to help Fredericksburg Academy get a 6–1 win against visiting Highland.

Charlotte Dreany registered a goal and an assists, while Brooke Sims, Hope Amberger and Savannah Stec each tallied once for the Falcons (4–2-1, 1–0 GPAC), who visit Foxcroft on Thursday.

JAMES MONROE 12, KING GEORGE 0

Kelsey Reviello scored four goals, and Sarah Rigual supplied two goals and one assist to help visit James Monroe cruise to a Battlefield District win.

Ashley Shoffner totaled one goal and two assists, Lillian Hutcherson and Lauren Holland added each added a goal and an assists, and Addie Oakes, Abby Lyles and Addyson scored once apiece for the Yellow Jackets.

Katie Boys chipped in an assist for JM, which hosts Eastern View on Tuesday.

King George goalie Alina Puentes registered 18 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

HYLTON 3, BROOKE POINT 2

Ashley Lingerman had 11 digs, five kills and two aces; and Olivia Lupo totaled 12 assists, eight kills and three aces for visiting Brooke Point, but Hylton was able to tally to pull out a 25-18, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11 win.

Ella Crowe added six kills and five blocks, Chloe Williams seven blocks, and Hayden Ayers 15 assists and two aces for the Black–Hawks (1-12).

Saturday's results

FOOTBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 50, ISLE OF WIGHT 7

Noah Martin caught three of Drake Morris' five touchdown passes as Fredericksburg Christian improved to 6-0 with a romp over Isle of Wight.

Martin finished with eight receptions for 187 yards. He also rushed five times for 69 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 75 yards from his defensive position.

Morris completed 15 of 25 passes for 354 yards and five scores. Bishop Heard-Samuels recorded six receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown and also had an interception on defense. William Johnson also caught a scoring pass from Morris.

Gabe Carvajal led the Eagles with 13 tackles, and Hayden Meisinger was credited with 12.

FCS's next game is Oct. 15 at home against Christchurch School.

SAINT MICHAEL 35, BISHOP O'CONNELL 7

Josh Jackson posted three sacks and recovered a fumble and the Warriors' offense amassed over 400 yards in a victory over Bishop O'Connell.

Nahshon Wilson ran for three touchdowns and passed for another for Saint Michael (4-1). Melvin Spriggs ran for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Wilson.

Remington Moss and Zion Gray each intercepted two passes and newcomer Robby Matos had one for the Warriors, who held the Knights to 53 yards in total offense.

Saint Michael will visit Trinity Episcopal Saturday at 1 p.m. in Richmond.

FCS 50, ISLE OF WIGHT 7

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: FCS—Christian Ray 1-6; Tim Esunge 2-2; Noah Martin 5-69, TD.

PASSING: FCS—Noah Martin 1-1-0, -2 yards; Drake Morris 15-25-0, 354 yards, 5TD; William Johnson 1-1-0, 2 yards.

RECEIVING: FCS—Gabe Carvajal 1-(-2); Bishop Heard-Samuels 6-133, TD: Noah Martin 8-187, 3TD; William Johnson 1-23, TD: Luke Chilton 1-12.

KICKING: FCS—William Johnson 6-6 PATs.