Monday, Sept. 12 high school sports roundup: Stafford volleyball rallies past Fauquier

Vanessa Rodriguez passed out 24 assists and Jada Williams had 12 kills as Stafford rallied for a 25-27, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 nondistrict volleyball victory over Fauquier Monday night.

Laila Melendez added six kills for the Indians (3-2), who host Massaponax Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 31, ATLEE 1

Maddie Wells' 41 assists helped the Panthers earn a 23-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 nondistrict win.

Carlie Clements had 15, kills, Carley Coghill 13 and Regan Shanahan 11 for Massaponax (9-1). Kiah Bennett added 13 digs and Shanahan nine.

GOLF

COMMONWEALTH TRI-MATCH

Colonial Forge’s Makalya Grubb and AJ Hartley each shot 2-under-par 23 in Monday’s rain-shortened Commonwealth District tri-match at Lee’s Hill.

Matt Hartley added a 26 and Mia Skaggs a 30 for the Eagles, who posted a 102 score to Massaponax’s 134 and North Stafford’s 175.

Ryan Cropp posted an even-par 25 for the host Panthers.