Monday, Sept. 19 high school sports roundup

Led by medalist Matt Hartley, Colonial Forge easily won the team title at Monday’s Commonwealth District golf championships at Fawn Lake Country Club.

Hartley carded a 70 to edge his brother A.J. by two strokes for individual honors. Massaponax’s Ryan Cropp finished third (74).

The Eagles finished with a team score of 301, 43 strokes ahead of runner-up Riverbend. They advance to the Region 6B championships.Golfers from the other six schools will compete in the Region 5D championships Oct. 3 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.

1. Colonial Forge (301): Matt Hartley 70, A.J. Hartley 72, Makayla Grubb 77, Mia Skaggs 82.

2. Riverbend (344): Dyllan Bell 78, Matthew Bell 85, Jake Lolito 89, Ben Neal 92.

3. Mountain View (354): R.J. Pearson 86, Richie Frampton 88, John Gallagher 88, Makenly Tidwell 92.

4. Brooke Point (357): Will McClellan 76, Luke Sterner 86, Chauncey Jones 95, Zachary Horn 100.

5. Stafford (381): Luke Szlyk 91, Trevor Willis 92, Landover Delozier 98, Aidan Sutton 100.

6. Massaponax (406): Ryan Cropp 74, Raelyn Holsinger 108, Cliff Aitkens 112, Ethan Greene 112.

7. North Stafford (n/a): Zach Carter 93, Jelani Lawrence 117, Trenton Senavanh 127.

FIELD HOCKEY

FA 10, FCS 1

Charlotte Dreany’s four goals and one assist led Fredericksburg Academy past Fredericksburg Christian.

Hope Amberger added two goals and two assists for the Falcons (3–1), and Taylor Moss added a goal and three assists. Lydia Payne, Lillian Brady, and Brooke Sims also scored.

Fredericksburg Academy travels to Trinity Christian on Friday.

CHANCELLOR 7, CULPEPER 1

Lindsey Loar scored three goals to help the host Chargers to a Battlefield District victory.

Ellen Gallagher added a goal and two assists for the Chargers (7–1, 3–1). Maddie Anderson, Eva Adame and Alice Muntean also scored.

RIVERBEND 5, COLGAN 1

Kayleigh Sullivan had three goals and two assists in the Bears’ nondistrict victory.

Caroline Doley and Savannah Waite also scored. Goalie Leah Maliszewski had 17 saves for Riverbend, and defender Emma Houff added one.

Riverbend hosts Mountain View Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 3, HYLTON 0

Maya Tillman’s 11 kills and two blocks helped the Wolverines to a 25–17, 25–8, 25–6 nondistrict win.

Eva Kruzel added 14 digs and four aces for North Stafford (6–2), and Allison Spittal had 10 digs and seven kills. Sanai Jones added eight digs and Lindsay Canty had eight kills.

North Stafford visits Brooke Point on Tuesday.