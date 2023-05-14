Already preparing to send play next season without graduated star Ike Daniels, Mountain View’s football team recently learned it has to say goodbye to another future Division I player.

Kris Jones, a second-team all-state linebacker who is coveted by nearly every major-college program, announced on Saturday that he will be transferring to Fairfax High School for his senior season. His mother’s new job prompted the family to move north, according to Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino.

“He’s one of the best players we’ve ever had here. He had a great impact, and we’re gonna miss him,” Sorrentino said.

“But football is not a one-man game. We always preach the next-man-up mentality, and maybe this will give some other guys an opportunity to shine.”

Jones (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) will leave big shoes to fill. He posted 10 sacks as both a sophomore and a junior, earning All-Area and all-Commonwealth District honors each year and helping the Wildcats reach consecutive Region 5D championship games.

He’s being recruited by a host of traditional football powers and has official visits scheduled in June to two-time defending national champion Georgia and Southeastern Conference rival Florida. Sorrentino said Jones plans to make his decision this summer, before his senior season starts.

But he’ll be wearing a new uniform, as he joins a Fairfax team that started 13–0 last fall before losing 31–21 to James Madison in a Class 6 state semifinal game.

“Thank you to all the coaches and staff and my teammates at Mountain View High school but due to personal circumstances not under my control I’m announcing that starting next semester I will be continuing my high school career at Fairfax High School #golions,” Jones posted on Twitter Sunday.

The Wildcats’ cupboard won’t be bare in the fall, despite the graduation of Daniels (now at Syracuse University), receivers Collin Carroll (James Madison) and Jaiden Fair and quarterback Jackson Sigler, plus Jones’ transfer.

Rising senior defensive end Eric Mensah is also a Division I prospect, and six other defensive starters are eligible to return.

“This throws us into a a little more of an underdog role,” Sorrentino said. “It’s gut punch, but we always talk about responses. So many things about life come down to how you respond to the things you cant control.”