Mountain View sweeps Region 5D soccer doubleheader

The Mountain View High School girls soccer team is certainly thankful the Virginia High School League allowed a shortened season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But one major difference from years past is that only one team from Region 5D advances to states in an effort to speed up the campaign.

After a dominant 6-1 victory over visiting Harrisonburg in the regional semifinals Tuesday evening, Mountain View has the daunting task of traveling to perennial power Albemarle on Thursday for the Region 5D championship.

Unlike previous region title bouts between the heavyweight programs, only one team will move on to the Class 5 state tournament.

Albemarle cruised past Brooke Point 3–0 Tuesday in the other semifinal.

The Wildcats (9–2) may need to improve on their performance if they hope to get past unbeaten Albemarle, which has a tie with Western Albemarle as the only blemish on its record.

“We’ve stressed it this year. We knew that if you lose in regionals you’re done,” Mountain View head coach Fernando Ramos said. “We knew going into the season it was a high probability we’d face Albemarle in the region final. We’ve watched film on them and studied them, and now it’s a matter of playing the game.”