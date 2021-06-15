Mountain View sweeps Region 5D soccer doubleheader

The Mountain View High School girls soccer team is certainly thankful the Virginia High School League allowed a shortened season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But one major difference from years past is that only one team from Region 5D advances to states in an effort to speed up the campaign.
After a dominant 6-1 victory over visiting Harrisonburg in the regional semifinals Tuesday evening, Mountain View has the daunting task of traveling to perennial power Albemarle on Thursday for the Region 5D championship.
Unlike previous region title bouts between the heavyweight programs, only one team will move on to the Class 5 state tournament.
Albemarle cruised past Brooke Point 3–0 Tuesday in the other semifinal.
The Wildcats (9–2) may need to improve on their performance if they hope to get past unbeaten Albemarle, which has a tie with Western Albemarle as the only blemish on its record.
“We’ve stressed it this year. We knew that if you lose in regionals you’re done,” Mountain View head coach Fernando Ramos said. “We knew going into the season it was a high probability we’d face Albemarle in the region final. We’ve watched film on them and studied them, and now it’s a matter of playing the game.”
Ramos’ team has had trouble with the Patriots in years past, including in 2017 when Albemarle stopped Mountain View in the state title game.
Mountain View senior Ruby Darling, a West Virginia University signee, said the Wildcats were geared up after tying Albemarle 1–1 in a 2020 preseason scrimmage. But Mountain View never got a chance to see if the promise of that outcome could be realized in the postseason because the season was canceled.
“They’ve always been a very competitive rival of ours,” said Darling, who noted she hasn’t been on a team that’s beaten the Patriots. “We just need to play smart and outwork them. They have a lot of talent but I think it’s possible. Hopefully we can finally get that win.”
The Blue Streaks didn’t put up much resistance against Mountain View. The Wildcats led 3–0 at halftime. Darling scored twice and added an assist.
Haley Baltzelle, Emily Winkels, Catherine Ditmer and Alex Mullen provided one goal each. Baltzelle and Winkels also had an assist apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, ALBEMARLE 0
The Mountain View boys will also play for a region title and a trip to the state tournament in head coach Ryan Cypress’ first full season. Cypress’ first season was ended by the pandemic a year ago.
“My team showed heart tonight,” Cypress said. “That was something I felt like we were questioning going into this point. Tonight was all about heart.
“We have the talent. We have players that can play the game ... As long as we work hard enough to our potential we can get the results we need every single day.”
Mountain View will visit Patrick Henry-Roanoke for the region championship on Thursday.
The Wildcats and Albemarle were in a scoreless tie at intermission. But Mountain View center-back Logan Darrow scored the first goal early in the second half off an assist from Christian Frey.
Mountain View picked up an insurance tally from Michael Afful with a little more than nine minutes remaining. Matthew D’Lugos assisted that score.
“It was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders,” Cypress said of the second goal.
Cypress began to feel more confident at that point because the Wildcats’ back line was stifling the Patriots’ attack.
Cypress is hopeful that continues Thursday.
“A state championship is obviously the goal for all these kids,” Cypress said. “But we have to take it one game at a time.”
