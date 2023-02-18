Sparked by a dominant performance in vaulting, Mountain View captured its first gymnastics team state championship on Friday.

Junior TaeLyn Canty received 9.90 scores form all four judges in vault during Friday's team competition at Lightridge High School in Loudoun County, helping the Wildcats amass 144.525 points to 141.850 for runner--up Woodgrove.

Mountain View also got a 9.525 score from Avigayvil Green and a 9.200 from Yasmine Hasaan in vaulting for a team score of 37.400 in the event, more than a full point better than any of the other four schools in the final.

Canty also posted the night's best score (9.500) on floor and matched the best individual score of any gymnast (8.975) on the uneven bars. Her balance beam score (9.300) was second only to Green's 9.325.

The individual competition was held on Saturday.