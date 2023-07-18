For the past three years, whenever college football coaches roved the hallways of Mountain View High School seeking an audience with blue-chip recruits Ike Daniels and Kris Jones, Lou Sorrentino made sure they also bumped into a perhaps less heralded — but equally intriguing — talent.

It was through such a “chance encounter” that Hokies defensive assistant Shawn Quinn first met defensive lineman Eric Mensah.

Virginia Tech invited Mensah to a camp in the spring of his sophomore year, and his agility during one-on-one drills impressed coaches enough to extend a scholarship offer on the spot.

“They were like, ‘Wow, this is a big boy who can move his feet,’ ” Mensah recalled of his camp performance. “It all started from there.”

Mensah’s recruiting effectively ended on Monday afternoon when he committed to Virginia Tech. Mensah, who said he plans to graduate from Mountain View early and enroll mid-year, also held offers from Virginia and Maryland, among others.

The Wildcats senior joins King George receiver Chanz Wiggins and a growing number of coveted recruits from the Commonwealth who’ve been successfully wooed by second-year coach Brent Pry. Of the Hokies’ 16 “hard commits” in the 2024 class, six hail from Virginia, according to 247 Sports.

Sorrentino noted that Pry successfully recruited the area while at Penn State, where he served as defensive coordinator before taking the Hokies’ top job in November 2021. Pry was primarily responsible for luring Louisa linebacker Brandon Smith, Chancellor’s Yetur Gros–Matos and North Stafford running back Devyn Ford to Happy Valley. Smith and Gross–Matos are now teammates with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

“They talked about making it a priority with Virginia, and with the top-flight recruits they have certainly lived up to that,” Sorrentino said of Pry’s Hokies.

Mensah took his official visit to Blacksburg on June 23 and said he was taken aback by the level of hospitality on display, even from his fellow recruits. Pry and his staff also celebrated Mensah’s Ghanian heritage; both of his parents were born in the west African country.

“They way that they showed loved to my family and not only just me but everything that comes along with me,” he said. “My family and my culture. It was just love everywhere.”

As a junior last season, Mensah earned Free Lance–Star All-Area honors following a campaign in which he recorded eight sacks and forced three fumbles.

His path to the quarterback figures to be tougher this fall without fellow senior Jones applying pressure at his flank. Jones, a four-star recruit who is reportedly considering two-time defending national champion Georgia, unexpectedly announced his transfer to Fairfax High School earlier this summer.

“It’ll put more pressure on him,” said Sorrentino of Jones’ departure, “but (Mensah) is up to the challenge, and we have some other linemen that will get an opportunity.”

At Virginia Tech, Mensah said coaches plan to utilize his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame at various spots along the interior defensive line.

“They told me that I’ll be playing both 3, 4, and 5 (tackle positions) a little bit,” he said. “Just the whole line.”