North Stafford completes 10-7 victory over Gar-Field, 11 days after it started

As happy as they were to have won arguably the longest game in school history, North Stafford’s players were even more excited about the news that came afterward.
Following Tuesday’s completion of a 10–7 victory over Gar-Field in a twice-delayed game that originally kicked off 11 days earlier, coach Neil Sullivan informed his players that would not be practicing on Wednesday.
In a chaotic season, the Wolverines had been facing the prospect of a short week to prepare for a trip to Dinwiddie Friday night. But earlier Tuesday, Dinwiddie officials canceled the game due to COVID-19 protocols, so North Stafford can catch its breath before its Sept. 17 visit to Lake Braddock.
Asked which made him smile more, senior Nick Perkins didn’t hesitate.
“Probably the day off,” he said, “because we had to get here at 5 a.m. [for preseason practice].”
And what does Perkins plan to do with his unexpected holiday?
“I’m probably going to sleep,” he said.
Perkins and his teammates earned that rest by closing out what was scheduled as their Aug. 27 season opener before lightning halted it the second quarter. The teams reconvened a night later, but couldn’t complete the final 5 minutes and 31 seconds before weather interfered again.
That made for an unusual Tuesday afternoon finale, four days after the Wolverines posted a 14–6 victory over Woodbridge in a game that started at 10 a.m. on Stafford’s turf field. It made for some unusual preparation, but the Wolverines (2–0) haven’t been fazed.
“We just tried to break down the exact game situations: clock management, what Gar-Field had to do,” coach Neil Sullivan said. “They were locked in.”
Before the break, quarterback Jack Pearson had thrown a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cliff Davis, and Connor Dezorzi kicked a tie-breaking 27-yard third-quarter field goal. The Wolverines’ defense made that stand up on Tuesday.
After gaining one first down, North Stafford punted to the Red Wolves’ 34 with 2:24 remaining. Perkins sacked Gar-Field quarterback Rahsaan Mack for a 10-yard loss on second down, and Isaiah Stevens intercepted Mack on the next play, allowing the Wolverines to run out the clock.
“We knew they had to pass the ball, so we went all out,” Perkins said.
Through two victories over Class 6 opponents, the Wolverines have allowed just 13 points. That has helped compensate for a sluggish offense that has struggled against opponents who stack the line to stop standout running back Tevin White. Gar-Field (0–2) held White to 28 yards on 18 carries, and the Wolverines managed just 58 total offensive yards.
“I’d like to see us run the ball better, for sure,” Sullivan said. “They were playing a lot of cover-zero, and stacking the box. It’s more about getting the passing game to loosen up the defense so they can’t key on Tevin. But our defense has been lights out.”
With Dinwiddie off the schedule, the Wolverines will try to find an opponent with a similar open date as their Oct. 22 bye week. That’s assuming there are no more hiccups between now and then.
“The name of the game this season,” Sullivan said, “is rolling with the punches.”
Steve DeShazo: 540/374-5443