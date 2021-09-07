North Stafford completes 10-7 victory over Gar-Field, 11 days after it started

As happy as they were to have won arguably the longest game in school history, North Stafford’s players were even more excited about the news that came afterward.

Following Tuesday’s completion of a 10–7 victory over Gar-Field in a twice-delayed game that originally kicked off 11 days earlier, coach Neil Sullivan informed his players that would not be practicing on Wednesday.

In a chaotic season, the Wolverines had been facing the prospect of a short week to prepare for a trip to Dinwiddie Friday night. But earlier Tuesday, Dinwiddie officials canceled the game due to COVID-19 protocols, so North Stafford can catch its breath before its Sept. 17 visit to Lake Braddock.

Asked which made him smile more, senior Nick Perkins didn’t hesitate.

“Probably the day off,” he said, “because we had to get here at 5 a.m. [for preseason practice].”

And what does Perkins plan to do with his unexpected holiday?

“I’m probably going to sleep,” he said.