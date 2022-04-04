North Stafford promotes Hall to head football coach

From time to time, Marquez Hall dusts off a USB drive and revisits an essay he wrote more than 15 years ago.

Hall penned the piece while he was a student at Tennessee State University seeking admission into Omega Psi Phi fraternity. In it, he outlined his personal and professional aspirations.

One goal in particular resonated over the years.

“One thing that I wrote was that I wanted to become a head coach one day,” Hall said. “I wanted to impact young lives like my life was impacted when I was in high school.”

That opportunity has officially arrived.

On Friday, North Stafford announced that Hall, 34, will become the Wolverines’ new head football coach. He replaces Neil Sullivan, who left after three seasons to take the same position at Chancellor.

Hall, an Alabama native who played defensive back for four years at Tennessee State and followed by a two-year stint with the Canadian Football League's British Columbia Lions, has been on the Wolverines’ coaching staff since 2016. For the past three seasons, he served as North Stafford’s defensive coordinator.

The search for Sullivan’s replacement began in earnest two weeks ago, North Stafford athletic director Mark Coleman said. A panel of administrators considered eight applicants and interviewed five for the opening.

Since Hall already teaches in the county and coaches at North Stafford, his hire did not require school board approval.

“When Marquez came in, he was just so prepared and so ready with his vision and philosophy for the team,” Coleman said.

Hall didn’t want to detail too much of that vision—schematically at least—but stressed his willingness to adapt based on the makeup of his roster.

“We’re going to be multiple,” he said. “We’re going to play to the strength of our athletes… I’m not going to be just tied to doing just one thing.”

Hall, who also coaches the Wolverines' indoor and outdoor track team, said he plans to give up that role but hopes to remain involved with the program.

Despite his extensive background and a growing desire to become a head coach, Hall wasn’t going to jump at just any opportunity. But when Sullivan moved on, he started to wonder if this was his best chance to realize the words from that essay.

“I didn’t want to go to any other school,” Hall said. “I love North Stafford. I love the culture, I love the atmosphere, I love the kids there. I just felt like I was destined to be the head coach.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.