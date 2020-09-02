North Stafford's Van Buren heads to Show Me State to display gridiron talents

“The one thing we told him and his dad is that we support him 100 percent,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. “It’s a tough situation that he and other kids like him have been put into by this whole thing.”

Van Buren currently holds offers from UVA-Wise and Lake Erie College, both NCAA Division-II schools. After earning second-team all state honors as an offensive lineman last season, his recruitment was starting to pick up momentum.

Then the pandemic hit.

“We really felt like, had he had a normal spring and a normal summer where he was able to get to some camps and get in front of some coaches, there’s no doubt he’s a Division-I player,” Sullivan said.

Van Buren said he plans to return to Virginia for the second semester. If he plays so much as one down at Trinity this fall, he’ll be ineligible to suit up for the Wolverines during the VHSL’s football season, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 15. He would, however, have the opportunity to participate in other sports; he won a region wrestling title at heavyweight this past winter.

There are no assurances that Van Buren will experience a poetic ending to his high school football career, that his senior year film will command the attention of top Football Bowl Subdivision programs.