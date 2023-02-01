On-court incident cuts short Mountain View/Colonial Forge boys' basketball game

Tuesday night's varsity boys' basketball game between Mountain View and Colonial Forge was halted after an on-court altercation between the teams.

The Eagles were leading 33–31 when a Colonial Forge player struck an opponent, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Department's daily crime report. The players were not identified because they are minors, according to Sandra Osbourn, Chief Communications Director for Stafford County schools.

Several parents, coaches and administrators came out on the floor after the incident, but matters were quickly resolved by on-site deputies and school resource officers.

The Sheriffs' report added: "The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. "Osbourn said student discipline will be administered per the county's Athletics Code of Conduct.

The game will not be resumed, and the teams are not scheduled to meet again this season unless they face each other in the Commonwealth District tournament later this month.