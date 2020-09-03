PLAY OFF: After a season-ending injury in 2019, Mountain View's Walker again has to wait to shine

Amari Walker doesn’t remember the exact moment his shoulder popped out of place.
The Mountain View football standout said he was “zoned out” last fall in a nondistrict contest against James Monroe.
But as Walker retreated to his team’s bench, he knew his night was over.
“I just remember getting up and my shoulder was hanging down,” Walker said. “And then I was running to the sideline. I was going to tell them I was hurt and then it popped back in place. That’s when I was like, ‘I’m done for the night.’ ”
What Walker didn’t realize was that he was done for the season, as well.
The wide receiver and defensive back had scored in three of the Wildcats’ first four games on two receptions and an interception return.
But his breakout junior season had come to a halt because of the posterior and anterior labrum tear he suffered. Walker missed the entire Commonwealth District season and the Region 5D playoffs.
Fortunately for him, he had one season remaining. But now that campaign is in doubt as well as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of the football season to February.
The Virginia High School League is aiming to finalize a six-game regular season schedule when its Executive Committee meets Sept. 17. The top four teams in each region will qualify for the postseason.
Walker (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) has Division I scholarship offers from Marshall, New Hampshire and Long Island and a Division II offer from Northwood (Mich.).
He considered signing a national letter of intent in December and sitting out his senior season. But after missing nine games in 2019, he wanted to be on the field with his teammates for one final run.
“I’m really looking forward to playing my senior year,” Walker said. “I want to see what we can do. I like this group. We’ve got a new offensive philosophy and I’m really looking forward to playing in that system.”
Walker said the Wildcats will unveil a more wide-open offense when and if the season gets underway.
Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said one word describes Walker: “playmaker.”
Sorrentino said whichever college signs Walker will have a tough decision as to whether to put him at wide receiver or safety.
Sorrentino also said Walker is an “alpha dog” who is a vocal and confident leader on the team. He said Walker wears his emotions on his sleeve and provides high energy. He said because of Walker’s love for the game, it was difficult for him to sit on the sideline and watch last season.
“He’s a talented kid and we’re excited about having him back,” Sorrentino said. “He’s rangy. He’s got really good body control. He goes and gets the ball. He’s got great ball skills and a great feel for the game.”
Sorrentino said while some players may be bigger or faster than Walker, few offer as complete a package. The Wildcats typically don’t want to their players starting on offense and defense, but Sorrentino said Walker is too good of an athlete to leave idle in any phase of the game.
“We try to play as many guys one way as possible,” Sorrentino said. “Guys have to be pretty special [to start both ways]. And he’s certainly one of the guys that have done that.”
Walker said he could have played through his injury last season. He was cleared for action the following week. But after a conversation with his father, he realized he would’ve been laboring and it would’ve pushed his rehabilitation back to the point where he would’ve missed the start of this season if it had begun in the fall.
So Walker elected to have surgery one month after he suffered the injury. He then embarked on a physical therapy process that included plenty of pulley exercises to strengthen his shoulder.
Walker said once he was able to perform push-ups three months ago he felt back to himself, and perhaps stronger. He was deemed fully healthy in late spring.
He plans to commit to a college in October or November and sign a national letter of intent in December. He also plans to play basketball in the winter. While his timetable rules out the opportunity to earn more scholarship offers during his final season, he said the opportunity to suit up again is worthwhile.
“To know there isn’t any fall season was kind of devastating because I put in all the work in physical therapy and put in all the work in the offseason,” Walker said. “But I’m excited about spring because we do get to play football.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
