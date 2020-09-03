PLAY OFF: After a season-ending injury in 2019, Mountain View's Walker again has to wait to shine

Sorrentino said while some players may be bigger or faster than Walker, few offer as complete a package. The Wildcats typically don’t want to their players starting on offense and defense, but Sorrentino said Walker is too good of an athlete to leave idle in any phase of the game.

“We try to play as many guys one way as possible,” Sorrentino said. “Guys have to be pretty special [to start both ways]. And he’s certainly one of the guys that have done that.”

Walker said he could have played through his injury last season. He was cleared for action the following week. But after a conversation with his father, he realized he would’ve been laboring and it would’ve pushed his rehabilitation back to the point where he would’ve missed the start of this season if it had begun in the fall.

So Walker elected to have surgery one month after he suffered the injury. He then embarked on a physical therapy process that included plenty of pulley exercises to strengthen his shoulder.

Walker said once he was able to perform push-ups three months ago he felt back to himself, and perhaps stronger. He was deemed fully healthy in late spring.