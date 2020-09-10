PLAY OFF: Brooke Point QB Sanders using extra time to sharpen mental aspects of playing position

Beyond mechanics, Bell expects to see a more polished, cerebral quarterback next time Sanders takes the field. With that poise will come an enhanced presence as a leader.

“The leap I want to see and that I think he will make is having a better understanding of what his coaches are asking him to do, play to play,” Bell said.

After winning a quarterback competition with Charles Mutter in 2018, Sanders led Brooke Point to a 7–5 record as a freshman while dealing with a broken non-throwing hand. Mutter transferred to King George, where he emerged as one of the Fredericksburg area’s better passers.

The Black–Hawks weren’t nearly as talented last season, and Sanders was called on to make more plays with his legs. The multifaceted approach led to 2,300 total yards of offense and 15 touchdowns.

“Going into my freshman year, I had a label on myself as this pocket-passing quarterback,” Sanders said. “I’ve always had this athleticism, but I didn’t become a willing runner until last year.”