PLAY OFF: Chancellor's Edwards won't pass on final opportunity to make an impression

That’s because Edwards can play anywhere from slot receiver to tight end to fullback. Joy said Brycen Edwards played more offensive and defensive snaps than anybody on the team last season.

On offense, he finished with a team-leading 23 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He’s receiving college interest from Appalachian State, East Carolina and Marshall.

Brycen Edwards said the chemistry he has with his brother has increased since the pandemic.

“It’s really good,” he said. “We’ve been playing pretty much our whole lives together … If he wants me to do something I’m already pretty much on it.”

Chancellor’s offense will also seek a boost from senior running back Ziggy Carter and sophomore ball carrier Aydin Woolfolk. The latter is up to 195 pounds after playing junior varsity last season at 165. Tyler Maddox and Kodi Mohr are expected to contribute at receiver.

Joy is particularly excited about Woolfolk who is bench pressing 290 pounds and has a low center of gravity.

“He’s developed a Barry Sanders lower body,” Joy said. “We’re pretty excited to see him hit the field for us.”