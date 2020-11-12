PLAY OFF: Chancellor's Edwards won't pass on final opportunity to make an impression

A typical spring for Chancellor High School quarterback Trevin Edwards would’ve been spent on the diamond as an infielder for the Chargers’ baseball team.
But we all know, the spring of 2020 wasn’t a typical spring.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended spring sports, including baseball, just as the season began.
So instead of swinging a bat and snagging groundballs, Edwards was at his home gym getting bigger, stronger and faster for his final football season.
Chancellor second-year offensive coordinator Don Joy said the results have been eye-catching.
He noted Edwards is bench pressing 290 pounds. Joy said Edwards’ field vision demonstrated in workouts and a 7-on-7 league at Fredericksburg Field House is “fantastic,” and his arm strength has greatly improved.
Edwards has always been a dynamic runner, but his passing production increased dramatically in his first season last fall in Joy’s pistol offense after two seasons operating the run-heavy triple option.
It all adds up to what Edwards and the Chargers are hoping is a breakthrough final campaign that gets underway in February in the Virginia High School League’s shortened six-game regular season.
“He is at a whole new level this year,” Joy said. “He usually plays baseball and it takes some time for him to catch up. But without spring sports, he has done nothing but football since last March.”
The pandemic has also given Edwards time to fine-tune his leadership skills. He’s arranged for players to train together and he’s demonstrated increased leadership at 7-on-7 games. Edwards said he’s looking forward to another season in a balanced offensive system.
“Last year was our first year implementing all those new concepts with Coach Joy,” Edwards said. “Now I’m very confident with my reads. I know what I’m looking for.”
Edwards was already quite productive.
In 2019, he completed 62 percent of his passes and accounted for 2,206 total yards and 25 touchdowns. Fourteen of his scores were through the air and he threw just three interceptions.
Chancellor finished 5-5 (3-3 Battlefield District). Edwards believes the Chargers have what it takes to break through the middle of the pack and into the upper echelon of the district this upcoming season.
“I think this is our year, just looking at the schedule,” Edwards said.
Edwards has plenty of help on offense, starting with his younger brother.
Brycen Edwards is a versatile junior for the Chargers. He plays outside linebacker and strong safety on defense.
But his skillset on offense is so unique that coaches have named a special position for him – “Razorback.”
That’s because Edwards can play anywhere from slot receiver to tight end to fullback. Joy said Brycen Edwards played more offensive and defensive snaps than anybody on the team last season.
On offense, he finished with a team-leading 23 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He’s receiving college interest from Appalachian State, East Carolina and Marshall.
Brycen Edwards said the chemistry he has with his brother has increased since the pandemic.
“It’s really good,” he said. “We’ve been playing pretty much our whole lives together … If he wants me to do something I’m already pretty much on it.”
Chancellor’s offense will also seek a boost from senior running back Ziggy Carter and sophomore ball carrier Aydin Woolfolk. The latter is up to 195 pounds after playing junior varsity last season at 165. Tyler Maddox and Kodi Mohr are expected to contribute at receiver.
Joy is particularly excited about Woolfolk who is bench pressing 290 pounds and has a low center of gravity.
“He’s developed a Barry Sanders lower body,” Joy said. “We’re pretty excited to see him hit the field for us.”
Woolfolk will take handoffs from a signal-caller that’s made strides on and off the field since last fall. Trevin Edwards has made up his mind to pursue football at the college level and he’s receiving interest from schools ranging from the Football Championship Subdivision to Division III.
He lamented that the pandemic has put him behind the 8-ball recruiting-wise as players in other states already have senior film. But he’s determined to make the most of his limited opportunity.
“That gives them an edge on us,” Edwards said. “It’s pretty rough. But we’ve got to work with what we’ve got.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
