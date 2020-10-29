PLAY OFF: Louisa's McGhee ready to make his own mark

Logan McGhee can’t tell you where he and his sister Olivia got their athletic talent. He’s pretty sure it doesn’t derive from their parents, Mark and Rachel, who possess little in the way of a sports background.
Whatever the nature of the siblings’ abilities, they were nurtured from an early age in their backyard. In those days, Logan played quarterback and Olivia receiver.
“She knew the whole route tree by the time she was like 6,” Logan McGhee said. “I was trying to get her to play football with me.”
Alas, Olivia chose basketball, blossoming into a 6-foot-2 combo guard who’s attracted 24 Division I scholarship offers entering her sophomore season at Louisa. And last fall, Logan McGhee started all 12 games at outside linebacker for a Lions team that ran the table with a perfect 10-0 regular season.
“He was that lunch-pail type guy who did his job every game, whether we were playing a Wing-T team or an option team or a spread team,” Louisa coach Will Patrick said. “The position we had him in last year, he had to be very adaptable. You didn’t have to worry about Logan being in the right spot.”
That dependable streak allowed McGhee to rack up 51 total tackles (28 solo) with five pass breakups and three quarterback pressures as a junior. After biding his time on an offense teeming with playmakers like Noah Robinson and brothers Jarett and Xavien Hunter, the 6-foot, 185-pound McGhee is anticipating a breakout season at wide receiver as well.
“It’s just knowing my role,” he said. “I knew my time would come eventually, it was just soaking up everything they would tell me. Take bits and pieces of their game and try to add it to mine and just keep learning.”
Teaching, too. Patrick pays close attention to which players command the respect and attention of their teammates during practice and weightlifting. On this year’s Louisa roster, which is quite young compared to recent seasons, McGhee tops that list.
“He may not be a man of many words, but he’s leading by example,” Patrick said. “He’s grinding every day, he’s working. He’s just doing everything we need him to do to step up.”
Along with senior running back Kaleb Shelton, McGhee figures to be a focal point of Louisa’s offense during this winter’s COVID-shortened campaign. The Lions typically utilize him as a deep threat on the outside, moving him into the slot in short-yardage situations.
“He’s a very explosive athlete,” Patrick said. “He can go up and get it, he can run by people. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do with the ball in his hands this year. It’ll be something fun to watch.”
No one is more excited for the show than Olivia, who has picked up offers from Maryland, North Carolina, Georgetown, and West Virginia since the pandemic began. To date, Logan’s recruiting profile is far more modest, including an offer from Missouri’s Culver-Stockton College and junior-college suitor Valley State in Orlando, Fla.
The siblings are plenty competitive—Olivia McGhee remembers racing her older brother to the neighbor’s tree and back long before she ran her first suicides. But when it comes to their respective athletic careers, there’s no rivalry, only unwavering support.
“I would say to just focus on your own path, because everybody’s path is different,” she said. “If you focus too much on someone else’s path, you’re going to get caught up in their success and not focus on your own development.
“My main advice for him would be to just keep working and bettering himself.”
