PLAY OFF: Louisa's McGhee ready to make his own mark

“It’s just knowing my role,” he said. “I knew my time would come eventually, it was just soaking up everything they would tell me. Take bits and pieces of their game and try to add it to mine and just keep learning.”

Teaching, too. Patrick pays close attention to which players command the respect and attention of their teammates during practice and weightlifting. On this year’s Louisa roster, which is quite young compared to recent seasons, McGhee tops that list.

“He may not be a man of many words, but he’s leading by example,” Patrick said. “He’s grinding every day, he’s working. He’s just doing everything we need him to do to step up.”

Along with senior running back Kaleb Shelton, McGhee figures to be a focal point of Louisa’s offense during this winter’s COVID-shortened campaign. The Lions typically utilize him as a deep threat on the outside, moving him into the slot in short-yardage situations.

“He’s a very explosive athlete,” Patrick said. “He can go up and get it, he can run by people. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do with the ball in his hands this year. It’ll be something fun to watch.”