PLAY OFF: Massaponax's Swain, Romero are waiting to impress college recruiters

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Massaponax senior safety Mike Swain to concentrate on getting bigger, faster and stronger.
The downside is that Swain and other members of the Class of 2021 without a definitive college home have nowhere to showcase the gains they’ve made until a condensed six-game schedule begins in February.
The Virginia High School League season is slated to start after National Signing Day, but Swain is hopeful he’s able to convince more college coaches to look his way in his final campaign.
“With Mike, it’s unfortunate. It’s no other way to look at it,” said Anthony Wallace, who has conducted speed training with Swain and other Fredericksburg-area standouts. “He isn’t the same kid he was the last couple of years.”
Swain (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) has added 15 pounds of muscle while increasing his speed.
He’s attended weight training with his teammates at the home of senior quarterback Luke Morley during the pandemic. Swain said he’s increased the speed of his decision-making on the field, gotten more physical and has more range to cover the deep passing game.
He was eager to showcase his ability to college recruiters but, like other players in Virginia, he has to wait.
“A lot of guys put all their work in for this last senior season and we almost had it taken away from us,” Swain said. “But at least we still have a little time in the spring.”
A large portion of Swain’s improvement is the result of Sunday afternoon sessions with Wallace and a handful of others on the track at James Monroe High School.
Wallace said he doesn’t allow many of his other clients to train with the noon group because they’re “crazy,” but in a good, competitive way.
The gathering also includes Massaponax senior running back Jacob Romero, who is anticipating a breakthrough campaign, as well.
“The one thing that I’ve seen is a combined effort for them to push each other,” Wallace said of Swain and Romero. “Their weight gain since COVID and the amount of speed they have gained I have yet to have many athletes do that and the only ones that did were track athletes. So we’ve really taken a track and field mindset during COVID.”
Swain recorded more than 50 tackles and two interceptions as a junior and was named honorable mention all-Commonwealth District. Romero rushed for 724 yards and 11 touchdowns, while missing time with a sprained ankle he suffered in a win over Dinwiddie.
He sat out the Panthers’ loss the following week to Louisa. Romero said he’s hoping the Panthers, who went 10-3 last fall, makes the most of the shortened spring season.
“I just hope to show everybody in Virginia how good of a team we are and get a ring,” Romero said.
Individually, Romero is aiming for his first career 1,000-yard season. But he acknowledged that will be tough with four fewer regular season games and the balance of the Panthers’ triple-option attack. He has to share carries with Morley, senior fullback Elijah Christopher and Spotsylvania transfer Ty-Shaun Colbert.
Swain had minimal carries last year as a backup running back. But he’s hoping to secure his future on the defensive side of the ball. He holds a scholarship offer from Division II West Virginia State and he’s also been asked to come aboard several Division III programs.
Wallace said Swain, who holds a 3.98 GPA, is now bench-pressing 290 pounds. Wallace said the “scary” improvement of Swain and Romero will be evident when the season starts.
“They are putting themselves in a really good position so when they go to college, I see them getting playing time as freshmen,” Wallace said. “I’m not going to make any bold statements on it. I’m just glad I’m on their side. Let’s put it that way.”
Romero has committed to Division III Washington and Lee University in Lexington. He said it’ll take a mind-blowing scholarship offer to get him to back away from the Generals.
“The No. 1 thing we liked about them is how family-oriented they are,” Romero said. “They never met me and they brought me in like one of them. And education is the No. 1 thing for me.”
Swain is still searching for his perfect fit. He said he likes West Virginia State but is open to allowing his senior season to play out and see which schools come his way.
“It’s tough on the late bloomers,” Swain said of the delayed season’s impact on recruiting. “But any opportunity to play college football is great.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
