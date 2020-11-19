PLAY OFF: Riverbend has big plans for two-way standout Fisher

He intends to play both sports again this season, which occasionally means pulling double duty; a couple of times a week, Jackson and Fisher attend football conditioning from 3-5 p.m., sit in the school parking lot for an hour, then hit the hardwood for a 6-7:30 p.m workout.

“The kid almost works too hard sometimes,” Jackson said. “I have to tell him to take days off. He had a little injury recently, and we had to sit him down for a little bit just because he wasn’t taking rest days.”

He rarely takes a play off, either. The indefatigable junior had 56 tackles and forced two fumbles at linebacker, recording a safety against James Monroe. Fisher also rushed for a 88 yards and two touchdowns in Riverbend’s 22-6 victory.

“He’s one of the kids that goes looking for contact,” Yates said. “He’s a very physical player, and his ability to move, he plays very well in space, because not only can he physically stop the run, but he can get out and make plays away from the line of scrimmage as well.”