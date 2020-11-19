PLAY OFF: Riverbend has big plans for two-way standout Fisher

When Riverbend starting quarterback C.J. Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s opener, Bears offensive coordinator Nat Jackson immediately commenced his search for a replacement.
Somehow, he managed to overlook 6-foot-2, 216-pound H-back/linebacker Aiden Fisher.
“Everyone kept saying, ‘You know Aiden can throw,’ “ recalled Jackson, himself a former All-Area quarterback at Massaponax. “Yeah right, he’s a blocker, he’s a runner, he’s a tackler.
“One day at practice, I called him over and said, ‘Aiden, throw that ball to such and such. He just grabbed it and tossed it. And I was like, ‘Wow, he can throw.’”
Two weeks into the season, Fisher took over at quarterback, passing for five touchdowns and adding seven more on the ground as Riverbend (3-8) tripled its 2018 win total in head coach Nathan Yates’ first year at the helm.
“It just says a lot about the type of athlete he is,” Jackson said. “The kid can do just about anything. Last year, we threw him into the fire at quarterback and he just kept us in games.”
It’s safe to say Fisher made a big first impression on Jackson, who also coaches Riverbend’s boys basketball team.
“Just like a man-child,” Jackson said of Fisher, who played center and power forward on the Bears’ junior varsity squad last winter.
He intends to play both sports again this season, which occasionally means pulling double duty; a couple of times a week, Jackson and Fisher attend football conditioning from 3-5 p.m., sit in the school parking lot for an hour, then hit the hardwood for a 6-7:30 p.m workout.
“The kid almost works too hard sometimes,” Jackson said. “I have to tell him to take days off. He had a little injury recently, and we had to sit him down for a little bit just because he wasn’t taking rest days.”
He rarely takes a play off, either. The indefatigable junior had 56 tackles and forced two fumbles at linebacker, recording a safety against James Monroe. Fisher also rushed for a 88 yards and two touchdowns in Riverbend’s 22-6 victory.
“He’s one of the kids that goes looking for contact,” Yates said. “He’s a very physical player, and his ability to move, he plays very well in space, because not only can he physically stop the run, but he can get out and make plays away from the line of scrimmage as well.”
Fisher doesn’t expect to be under center on a permanent basis this season, and he’s fine with that. The Bears return a solid core of playmakers on offense, including Jamarius Thomas and Skyler Grant, and the unit received a “mega” infusion from sophomore transfer tight end Mathias Barnwell, a Penn State recruit.
“Offensive side of the ball, it’s definitely going to be a Swiss army knife,” Fisher said. “Just being able to play everywhere.”
The Bears believe they started to build something last fall, and yet, when the coronavirus-shortened season begins in February, the work of turning around the program remains unfinished.
“Our kids played very, very hard last year,” Yates said. “But as games went on, we just didn’t finish. We would compete but we didn’t finish. That was kind of our big push during the offseason: everything we do, we have to finish strong. Just doing really good halfway isn’t going to get it done.”
