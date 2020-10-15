PLAY OFF: Season's delay was a blessing in disguise for North Stafford's Frazier

At 6-foot and 230 pounds, Frazier also emerged as a mobile offensive tackle who excelled at pulling while still holding up in pass protection.

Frazier is unabashedly emulating his older brother Javon, a former Colonial Forge standout who started his college career at Liberty University before transferring to Virginia State.

“I’ve looked up to him my whole life because I wanted to do everything that he could do,” Frazier said. “When he went to college for D-end, I went to high school and had to play the same position. I’m following in my brother’s footsteps.”

For his part, Javon Frazier isn’t surprised that his younger sibling has blossomed into a fearsome prospect in his own right. He’s come a long way from the kid who used to hang on the fence at Forge games, or who would dap him up as he emerged from the tunnel at Liberty’s Williams Stadium.

“He started out playing soccer,” he said of Jamar. “Ever since he was young, he’s always been one of the best if not the best on the team, no matter what sport he was playing.”

The brothers haven’t discussed Jamar’s injury much. Javon doesn’t want his younger sibling to dwell on it at the expense of his performance.