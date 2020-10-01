PLAY OFF: With another year under his belt, Barnett aiming to carry Eagles

Late in the fourth quarter of last year’s Region 6B championship game, Elijah Sarratt approached his Colonial Forge teammate, Jordan Barnett, with a business proposition.
“Before the play E says, ‘I’ll give you 20 [dollars] if you score right now,’” Barnett recalled. “I was like, ‘Aight, bet.’”
Barnett had every intention of securing the bag.
From the Massaponax 45-yard-line, he took the handoff and bounced outside, stiff-arming a defender to the turf near the line of scrimmage. After cutting up field, he stepped out of another tackle attempt and shed a third Panther draped around his shoulders, all while negotiating the sideline like a surveyor.
With the end zone in sight, Barnett rumbled ahead. He was seemingly undeterred by a defender’s last-ditch attempts to administer chiropractic adjustment via facemask over the final five yards.
“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime run,” Eagles coach John Brown said.
The highlight-reel score marked an unveiling of sorts for Barnett, an Osbourn Park transfer who arrived at Colonial Forge just 10 months removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee. He was fully cleared on the first day of practice in 2019.
In retrospect, it wasn’t the easiest adjustment, trying to carve out a role in a powerhouse program flush with established playmakers. It also didn’t help when Barnett tweaked his hamstring in Colonial Forge’s first scrimmage, further delaying his climb up the depth chart.
“It’s a battle,” Barnett said. “Everybody knew everybody already. Trying to play when everybody is on the same level as you—separating yourself is hard. I just stayed determined.”
Entering the playoffs, Barnett (8.1 yards per carry) emerged as perhaps the most explosive option in a backfield that also included Max Kauthen, Jamal Thomas and Jaelen Black. His contributions were more immediate at linebacker, as he totaled 94 tackles (10 for loss) and 3.5 sacks.
Brown said the touchdown run against Massaponax is the first clip featured on Barnett’s Hudl profile, and that several colleges contacted him shortly after it went live in January.
To date, Barnett has received offers from Division II Virginia-Wise and Lake Erie College, and a number of FBS schools have inquired about his services. Since he missed the entirety of his sophomore season with the knee injury, recruiters want a slightly larger sample size.
“I just need the film. That’s what we’re really waiting on right now,” he said.
Barnett models his running style after former LSU star and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Leonard Fournette. At 6 feet and 200 pounds, he has the burly frame to match his idol.
“I’m physical. I don’t want to go down by one person,” he said. “I feel like this year you’ll see way better agility-wise from me.”
For the VHSL’s truncated 2020 season, Brown plans to move Barnett to inside linebacker and start him at running back, where the senior will have ample opportunities to carry the Eagles on both sides of the ball. As such, the Eagles’ coaching staff intends to monitor his snap counts carefully.
“We need to make sure we’re not killing him, hit after hit after hit,” Brown said. “That’s not good for him at all and it won’t be good for our team if he’s dinged up and unavailable.”
Speaking of unavailable, Sarratt, who has since transferred out of state, never settled up.
“I told him we were good,” Barnett said with a laugh.
