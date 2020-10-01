PLAY OFF: With another year under his belt, Barnett aiming to carry Eagles

“It’s a battle,” Barnett said. “Everybody knew everybody already. Trying to play when everybody is on the same level as you—separating yourself is hard. I just stayed determined.”

Entering the playoffs, Barnett (8.1 yards per carry) emerged as perhaps the most explosive option in a backfield that also included Max Kauthen, Jamal Thomas and Jaelen Black. His contributions were more immediate at linebacker, as he totaled 94 tackles (10 for loss) and 3.5 sacks.

Brown said the touchdown run against Massaponax is the first clip featured on Barnett’s Hudl profile, and that several colleges contacted him shortly after it went live in January.

To date, Barnett has received offers from Division II Virginia-Wise and Lake Erie College, and a number of FBS schools have inquired about his services. Since he missed the entirety of his sophomore season with the knee injury, recruiters want a slightly larger sample size.

“I just need the film. That’s what we’re really waiting on right now,” he said.

Barnett models his running style after former LSU star and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Leonard Fournette. At 6 feet and 200 pounds, he has the burly frame to match his idol.