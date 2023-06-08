While smoke and pollutants continue to shroud the eastern seaboard, high school sports fans can breathe easy in the sense that state championship games will still be played this weekend.

The Virginia High School League announced Thursday afternoon that the Class 3 and 4 Spring Jubilees in Spotsylvania County will go on as scheduled despite air quality concerns stemming from fires ravaging the Canadian wilderness.

While Air Quality Index (AQI) reached the red “unhealthy” range across the Fredericksburg area on Thursday, the VHSL cited forecasts from airnow.gov that hint at weekend conditions conducive to holding the championships.

In Loudoun County, the Class 5 and 6 soccer championships were pushed back one day, with semifinals now Saturday and finals on Sunday. Those postponements follow cancellations in several counties earlier this week.

“Slow improvement, I think is the word,” said Daniel Salkovitz, a meteorologist for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. “Tomorrow is a transition day, with the weekend being better.

“The winds, which have mostly been northerly now which has caused this problem, will shift to being from the south.”

Salkovitz added that Spotsylvania County will likely be in the “orange” AQU range Friday, meaning “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Those sensitive groups include individuals with existing lung or heart ailments, especially young children and the elderly, he said.

Caroline baseball player Baylor Storke, whose team will play at Riverbend at 1 p.m. Friday, noted that his team’s recent practices have felt a bit eerie.

“It’s definitely hazy, like we’re inside and the lights are off,” he said. “But I don’t think it’ll affect us that much.”