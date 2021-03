Mollie McGann posted the go-ahead goal and an assist to lead the Massaponax field hockey team to a 2–1 Commonwealth District victory over host Colonial Forge on Saturday.

Taryn Saunders gave the Panthers the initial 1–0 lead off the McGann assist. After the Eagles tied up the game in the third quarter, McGann’s fourth-quarter tally off Grace Pietro’s assist secured the win for Massaponax.