Prep swimming: Hawks' Hoban, Panthers' Clements, Chargers' Peck shine at VHSL Class 5/4 meets at Rouse Center

Owen Hoban’s gaze was fixed on the water, his eyes never straying to the lane on either side of him.

Even if the Brooke Point sophomore had stolen a glance across the divider, he wouldn’t have seen anyone. With a time of 1:51.4, Hoban was all alone as he touched the wall to punctuate his Class 5 state title in the boys’ 200 IM.

“I got out of the water and didn’t know whether to cry out of happiness or just walk away,” Hoban said.

It’s a good thing he didn’t choose the latter option. Later on in Saturday’s meet, which was held at Stafford’s Jeff Rouse Center, Hoban returned to the pool to take fourth place in the 100 backstroke. It’s his signature stroke—the one he used to pull away during the medley.

Hoban’s progression from precocious 16-year-old to state champion came as no surprise to Black-Hawks coach Jade Johnson.

“I can’t even imagine how good he’ll be, because he’s still so young,” Johnson said. “There’s things he hasn’t even tapped into yet.”

Johnson noted that Hoban actually fell just shy of his self-imposed aim of coming under 1:51 in the 200 IM.

“Honestly, the mindset wasn’t to win,” Hoban said. “The mindset was to better my time. The icing was that first place.”

For her part, Massaponax junior Carlie Clements approached Saturday’s meet with the goal of improving on her past state finishes. The Panthers’ top sprinter did just that, taking second in both the girls 50 and 100 free.

“I’m really happy with how I performed,” said Clements, who noted that she placed eighth in the Class 6 meet last winter. “I just tried to go in there and swim my own race and not worry about anyone else.”

With a time of 57.88, Stafford senior Ben Eichberg earned a second-place finish in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke. Riverbend junior Trevor Hudson took fourth in the boys 200 free. His mark of 1:42.11 improved on his pace from the prelims by more than a second.

First Colonial’s girls and Mills Godwin’s boys won their respective team competitions.

Class 4

Prior to submerging himself in the pool for the 100-yard backstroke at Friday’s Class 4 swim championships, Chancellor sophomore Kyle Peck took a moment to joke around with his fellow competitors behind the block.

“That was the big part of the meet, to make sure it was an enjoyable experience,” Peck said.

He had a better time than everyone else, though. Peck posted a mark of 48.13 to win a gold medal in his signature event, edging Jefferson Forest’s Brendan Whitfield. The 15-year-old also placed second in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 48.50.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.