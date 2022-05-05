Priebe earns co-medalist honors for FCS at VCAC Championship

Joey Priebe shot a 40 to earn co-medalist honors as the Fredericksburg Christian gold team finished third in the VCAC Championship held at Fredericksburg Country Club on Thursday.

The Eagles shot a 190 team total to finish behind winner Trinity Christian (178) and runner-up John Paul the Great (187).

Luca Salafia (49), Kate Blalock (50) and Dylan Holyfield (51) also had counting scores for FCS.

Priede shared season MVP honors with Trinity Christian’s Chris Bailey.

SOFTBALL

LANCASTER 17, COLONIAL BEACH 1

Cora Bowler was 3 for 3 with a run scored for Colonial Beach, but visiting Lancaster took home a Northern Neck District win.

Madison Scherer also had a hit for the Drifters (5-4), who visit Essex on Tuesday.

R H E Lancaster 264 05 — 17 14 0 Colonial Beach 100 00 — 1 8 8

R. TAFT and O. Saunders. MADISON BROWN, Alexis Gage (4), Madison Scherer (5) and Miranda Papanicolas.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, BROOKE POINT 5

Layne Fritz went two for three and scored one RBI to help lead the Wildcats to victory on Thursday night.

Madison Bachman also scored one RBI.

Madelyn Chambers led Black-Hawks with three RBIs.

R H E Brooke Point 000 010 4 — 5 7 3 Mountain View 107 000 x — 8 9 1

L. KING, Mayah Croson (4) and Madelyn Chambers. LAYNE FRITZ, A. Benner (4) and Madison Bachman.

COURTLAND 11, CAROLINE 7

Emery Lowe scored a home run to help the Cougars defeat the Cavaliers.

Olivia George, Brystal Newman, and Allison Thrift each contributed two hits.

Madison Taylor, M. Carter-Mayo, and Codi Dudley also contributed two hits for the Cavaliers.

Courtland (7-9) will host King George on Friday.

T. GARRIS and Madison Taylor. Allison Thrift and Maile Dickhute.

BASEBALL

COURTLAND 4, CAROLINE 1

Calvin Rogers pitched a complete game to help Courtland pick up a home win in Battlefield District action.

Cole Bruce and Tanner Lam had two hits apiece, with Bruce also adding two RBIs for the Cougars.

Adam Pitts also tossed a complete game and had two hits at the plate for Caroline. Adam Tatham knocked in the Cavaliers’ run.

KING GEORGE 8, CHANCELLOR 6

Hayden Callahan went 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs scored, and throw out two baserunners from behind the plate to help homestanding King George get a Battlefield District win.

Will Green was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Tyler Truslow was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Foxes (10-5), who host Eastern View on Saturday.

For Chancellor Kris Tuebner finished 3 for 4, including a double, and Carter Childs was 2 for 4.

R H E Chancellor 000 510 0 — 6 10 4 King George 012 302 x — 8 9 0

Hunter Covill, AUSTIN CARLISLE (5) and Carlisle, Carter Attord (5). Connor Gray, Tyler Truslow (4), CARTER MILLS (5) and Hayden Callahan.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 0

Amber Ignudo tallied four goals and Macy Shropshire added a goal and two assists to help homestanding Courtland pick up a Battlefield District win.

Sydney Nevitt, Lauren Thamvanthongkham and Tatyana Carroll also scored, with Takiyah Raynor getting two assists, and Nevitt, Suraia Abud and Rachael Low one assists each for the Cougars (11-1-1, 10-0-1), who host King George on Friday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 16, STAFFORD 9

Savannah Waite lead the Bears with 5 goals to defeat the Indians.

Ayla Jantz scored 4 goals and Kaitlyn Clark also had 3 goals and 1 assist. Ava Treakle scored 2 goals and tallied 5 assists and Nina Accousti scored 2 goals.

Patti Almand totaled nine saves.

Caroline Doley tallied two assists and Sara Bastenelli added one.

COLONIAL FORGE 22, BROOKE POINT 2

Faith Pised totaled five goals and two assists, and Avery Hartenstein rang up one goal and six helpers to led Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District home win.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Maddy Tlapa, Sophie Crane and Chloe Ronsholdt with three each; Roxy Stone and Lizzie Kaag with two each; and Haley Palmer, Vanessa Ronsholdt, Caroline DiClemente with one each.

Stone, Tlapa, and Chloe Ronsholdt also suppled assists for Colonial Forge.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

EASTERN VIEW 7, SPOTSYLVANIA

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Sidney Wright 8-1; Kendall Richtarski (EV) d. Emmy Harold 8-1; Leann Jolie Kari (Sp) d. Evie Bittle 8-6; Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Ava Conway 8-2; Taylor Moorman (EV) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 7-4; Sydney Feeney (EV) d. Katey Clemovich 8-1.

Doubles: McCoy/Richtarski (EV) d. Wright/Harold 8-1; Bittle/Conway (EV) d. Kari/Fredenberger 8-3; Moorman/Feeney (EV) d. Mabie/Clemovich 8-0.

MASSAPONAX 8, PATRICK HENRY (ASHLAND) 1

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Emma Goldman 8-1; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Liv Hammond 8-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Ainsleigh Toone 8-2; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Hailey Poland 8-0; Ella Otto (PH) d. Joy Wei 8-4; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Gaby Woodbridge 8-1.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Goldman/Hammond 8-0; Brewster/Parrish (Ma) d. Toone/Poland 8-2; Brewer/Avery Rau (Ma) d. Otto/Samantha Cox 8-2.

Next match: The Panthers (11-4) host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

RIVERBEND 8, STAFFORD 1

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Linnea Rouse 8-2; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Sophie Loncar 8-4; Isa Bustamante (Rb) d. Lauren Doty 9-7; Madeline Mills (Rb) d. Clara Sylzk 8-3; Paloma Marcus (Rb) d. Hannah Tse 8-0; Sophie Long (Rb) d. Anna Wheatley 8-1.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Rouse/Loncar 8-4; Bustamante/Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Doty/Wheatley 8-5; Tse/Sylzk (St) d. Amelia Scrivani/Addison Dempsey 8-5.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 8, KING GEORGE 3

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Josh Young 8-2; Max Freitag (KG) d. Silas Lacey 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Chase Lindal 8-3; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Trent Sites 8-6; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. Patrick Fallon 8-2; Aiden McCoughlin (Ch) d. Kevin Myers 8-3.

Doubles: Umberger/Lindal (KG) d. Young/Lacey 8-6; Freitag/Buckwalter (KG) d. Gaulard/Sites 8-0; Bartyczak/Kenneth Chau (KG) d. Fallon/McCoughlin 8-4.

STAFFORD 6, RIVERBEND 3

Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Sam Emerson 8-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Ollie Lambert 8-1; J. Fletcher (St) d. Charles Long 8-3; Xander Beamon (St) d. Dhruv Bejugam 8-4; Robert Calvert (St) d. Josh Bartlett 8-0; Aashray Sumo (St) d. Gavin White 8-2.

Doubles: Wexler/Catullo (Rb) d. Emerson/Owen Richwine 8-0; Fletcher/Beamon (St) d. Bartlett/Bejugam 8-1; Calvert/Tim Oravec (St) d. Long/White 8-5.

Next match: The Indians (10-3) now await their Commonwealth District tournament opponent.