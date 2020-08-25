Private schools St. Michael, Fredericksburg Christian plan to play football this fall

While the Virginia High School League released a plan under consideration to reboot competition in December, two Fredericksburg area private schools are aiming for a fall start.

The VHSL announced on Monday it has devised a plan to allow teams to play 60 percent of their typical regular-season schedules.

The format for football includes two rounds of state playoffs after a regional postseason cut in half from the normal eight teams to four. State quarterfinals in all sports would be eliminated.

Billy Haun, the Executive Director of the VHSL, said the plan under consideration isn’t final.

Mike McCall, a spokesman for the VHSL, said a special meeting will be held Sept. 3 to either finalize the plan under consideration or vote on a revised version of it.

The VHSL’s Executive Committee came up with the calendar it calls “Championships plus-1” at a special work session on Monday.