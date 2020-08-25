Private schools St. Michael, Fredericksburg Christian plan to play football this fall

While the Virginia High School League released a plan under consideration to reboot competition in December, two Fredericksburg area private schools are aiming for a fall start.
The VHSL announced on Monday it has devised a plan to allow teams to play 60 percent of their typical regular-season schedules.
The format for football includes two rounds of state playoffs after a regional postseason cut in half from the normal eight teams to four. State quarterfinals in all sports would be eliminated.
Billy Haun, the Executive Director of the VHSL, said the plan under consideration isn’t final.
Mike McCall, a spokesman for the VHSL, said a special meeting will be held Sept. 3 to either finalize the plan under consideration or vote on a revised version of it.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee came up with the calendar it calls “Championships plus-1” at a special work session on Monday.
“The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for the regular season and postseason,” Haun said. “The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.”
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced last month the cancellation of fall championships but that hasn’t stopped Fredericksburg Christian School and St. Michael the Archangel from continuing to push forward with hopes of playing football, beginning next month.
The Eagles and Warriors have been holding non-contact conditioning sessions and are scheduled to play independent schedules beginning Sept. 19.
Fredericksburg Christian, which has five games tentatively scheduled, is set to kick off against ACTS Homeschool out of Staunton.
St. Michael hasn’t determined its opponent for Sept. 19 but is scheduled to play ACTS the following week as the first contest of a seven-game schedule.
Head coach Hugh Brown said the team, which won the VISAA Division III state title last fall, will play its home games on Friday nights at the Fredericksburg Field House.
The Eagles and Warriors are scheduled to face off Oct. 24 at FCS. Still, Eagles head coach Billy Thomas cautioned the plans are not firm because of the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus.
“It’s in place,” Thomas said of the team’s schedule. “So if we get a chance to play, it’s there.”
Both schools have held in-person classes. Their football teams have handled practice with extreme caution, the coaches said.
“It’s just been a lot of teaching and we’re doing everything as carefully as possible,” Brown said. “We do temperature checks when the kids come. If we’re indoors they have to wear a mask and go through a list of protocols.”
The VHSL voted last month to adopt a condensed schedule that will still allow all teams to participate this school year with hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will have slowed down by the anticipated start of winter sports.
The plan under consideration calls for winter sports teams to hold their first practice on Dec. 7 and the first boys and girls basketball contest to be played Dec. 21. Basketball teams would play a 14-game regular season and begin the regional playoffs Feb. 8.
Gymnastics, swimming and diving, indoor track and field and wrestling would begin competition Dec. 28.
Football would start practice Feb. 4 with all other fall sports beginning Feb. 15. The football season would begin Feb. 22 and teams would have seven weeks to play six regular-season games. The state championship would be held May 1.
Spring sports all start practice April 12. All teams except tennis begin competition April 26. Tennis teams will start play five days earlier.
