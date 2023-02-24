Alex Csontos didn’t know what to tell his budding superstar.

Jesse Kirby would go on to become a three-time national wrestling champion and All-American, but her first high school match at Culpeper County ended with a dull thud.

“She went up against a high school senior who was completely jacked,” Csontos recalled. “This guy picked her up and gently placed her on her back to pin her. And she couldn’t do anything.”

No matter how talented, female wrestlers like Kirby always grappled with a distinct disadvantage when it came to the only high school competition available to them in Virginia. While many performed well against their male counterparts at lower weight classes such as 106 and 113 pounds, they rarely could contend beyond that in a mixed-gender environment.

“There’s a physical discrepancy when you see the girls have to wrestle guys,” Csontos said. “Jesse was easily the best in the state. (Former Culpeper and Columbia University standout) Bri (Csontos) was easily the best in the state when she was going through. There was just no measure for them.”

That changes this weekend, when the top female wrestlers in the Commonwealth will converge upon Unity Reed High School in Manassas for the first girls’ state tournament sanctioned by the Virginia High School League.

More than 285 wrestlers registered for the “open” event, which will crown one individual state champion in each weight class, according to Csontos. Several weight classes will feature 64-girl brackets; by contrast, Virginia’s six coed state brackets are typically 16 wrestlers drawn from four regions.

Louisa sophomore Taylor Waddy plans to compete at 170 pounds. She’s been a top female wrestler on the national circuit for several years but had been waiting for an opportunity to vie for a championship wearing her Lions singlet.

“I’m super excited, because I really don’t have much competition around here,” Waddy said. “It’s exciting for it to be growing in Virginia and actually have girls to compete against.”

A sanctioned state tournament marks a major milestone in a process that began nearly a decade ago. Previously, wrestling was considered a coed sport, with no dedicated girls events or weight classes.

Determined to change that, Csantos, former Spotsylvania athletic director Bill Swink and several officials from the Virginia Wrestling Association (VAWA) crafted a proposal to present to the VHSL.

While their efforts were initially rebuffed—and later deferred by COVID—the group persevered. This past September, the VHSL unanimously approved girls’ wrestling as an “emerging sport.”

Under that designation, girls wrestling can become a varsity sport if 50 percent plus one school with a wrestling program carries at least one female wrestler on its roster. That criteria could be met in as little as one year or as many as three.

“Everyone in our office thinks that this is the right time to move forward and do it, and we’re really excited about it,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Hahn.

Hahn said that while official participation numbers from this season won’t be available until May, this weekend’s state tournament “will give us some really good data. I think the number of schools bringing at least one individual wrestler is going to be higher than we expected.”

Virginia’s mat movement is part of a larger trend nationally. According to Csantos, 38 states either offer a sanctioned girls state tournament or have granted girls’ wrestling full-fledged varsity status. Earlier this week Kentucky’s high school sports governing body voted to add girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport.

“In every state that’s had a sanctioned state tournament, [girls’] wrestling grows tremendously,” Csantos said.

Waddy sees this weekend’s showcase as a recruiting tool among her now-curious peers.

“Even in one year, it’s grown a lot,” Waddy said. “I think the interest is taking off fast,” she said. “The girls who competed this year will post on social media. Then their friends see it and think, ‘Hey, I want to try it.’

“I think our numbers will just keep going up.”