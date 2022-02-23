Region 3B boys basketball semifinal: Caroline falters late in loss to Skyline

The Caroline High School boys basketball team believed it had a trip to the Class 3 state tournament within reach.

The Cavaliers were leading visiting Skyline throughout the Region 3B semifinals Tuesday night. That was before Caroline lost its composure down the stretch on its way to a heartbreaking 76-75 defeat.

The Cavaliers (16-9) saw their season come to an end while Skyline (17-7) moves on to the regional championship game against William Monroe Friday night at Orange High School at 6:30 p.m.

“The last three or four minutes, we just didn’t execute well at all,” Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said. “We were up like six or seven points and we turned the ball over three straight times. It was just poor execution down the stretch.”

The lack of composure was most evident in the final 31 seconds.

The Cavaliers led 75-73 with possession when they were fouled and misfired on two free throws. They then allowed Skyline’s Elijah Cabness to score on a put-back with 13 seconds remaining to tie the game at 75.

The Cavaliers committed a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass and Skyline was able to secure the ball and call timeout during a scrum.

Caroline fouled Skyline guard Zackary Diggs on the next possession and the junior made the first of two free throws with four seconds remaining to secure the win.

Diggs missed the second, but Caroline senior guard Dominique Washington’s half-court heave misfired and Skyline celebrated the comeback victory.

Diggs said he didn’t miss the second free throw on purpose, “but it really helped us out in the end.”

“It was a tough loss,” Caroline junior guard Jay Freeman said. “We had ups and downs. We had to keep pushing but we just folded at the end with bad turnovers, bad fouls and we couldn’t make our free throws.”

Diggs scored a game-high 23 points. Elias Carter and Elijah Cabness scored 15 and 14, respectively for the Hawks, who will face William Monroe for the third time this season. The teams split the previous two meetings.

“It was just an all-around good game,” Skyline head coach Harold Chunn said of the win over Caroline. “Even if we had lost, this was a great game.”

The Cavaliers were paced by Gabe Campbell’s 20 points. Freeman added 17, Washington scored 12 and Jevonte Wright-Parker contributed 10.

Johnson said the game changed when Wright-Parker went out with an aggravation of an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Campbell and Washington were both saddled with four fouls.

“It’s just disappointing because it was right there for us,” Johnson said. “It was in our grasp. But hats off to Skyline. They fought for it. They made the plays down the stretch to win the game. They deserved it.”

The Cavaliers led 36-31 at halftime and went ahead by as many as nine in the third quarter behind slashing drives by Campbell and mid-range shooting from Freeman. They held a 58-50 advantage entering the fourth quarter. A Washington pass to Irving Olivis Jr. for a three-point play gave them a 65-59 lead with 4:35 remaining.

But Skyline answered quickly with a 3-pointer from Colby Wood.

The Hawks took their first lead since the second quarter at 73-71 on a steal and layup by Carter with 1:49 remaining. Campbell tied the game at 73 on a put-back and Washington gave Caroline a 75-73 lead with 55 seconds left on two free throws.

That was the last positive sequence for the Cavaliers. Chunn said his team has showed similar resilience all season.

“We’ve been down a few games but we show maturity,” Chunn said. “We know how to come back. We know how to play. Once we started playing our game and everybody steps up on defense like they’re supposed to, then it’s guaranteed.”

Caroline must now focus on next season. Campbell, Freeman and reserve guards Jalen Haney and Carson Lyons are expected to be the top returnees. Johnson is hoping for depth from a junior varsity squad that went undefeated this season.

“This was a really good experience, especially for the younger guys,” Washington said. “I’ve got no doubt that next year they’re going to win it all.”

Skyline 15 16 19 26 — 76 Caroline 18 18 22 17 — 75

Skyline (17-7): Zackary Diggs 23, Elias Carter 15, Colby Wood 6, Elijah Cabness 14, Tobias Caison-Mayberry 6, Keith Schmitz 3, Marlon Jackson 6, Adonis Lawrence 0, Blake Sibert 3. Totals 30 12-25 76.

Caroline (16-9): Jevonte Wright-Parker 10, Dominique Washington 12, Gabe Campbell 20, Jay Freeman 17, Shaun Harris 6, Irving Olivis Jr. 3, Jalen Haney 7. Totals 29 14-22 75.

3-pointers: Skyline 4 (Carter, Sibert, Wood, Cabness). Caroline 3 (Freeman 2, Haney).

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

