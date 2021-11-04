Region 3B field hockey final: Stung by injury to standout, Yellow Jackets relish region crown

After the James Monroe field hockey team had completed its 2-0 victory over Monticello Thursday evening at Maury Stadium to capture the Region 3B championship, the Yellow Jackets made sure to form a huddle with Maddie Tierney in the middle.
Tierney recently suffered a torn ACL that ended the senior James Madison University recruit’s high school career.
Tierney has continued to give the Yellow Jackets moral support from the sideline, even though her presence is missed on the field.
“It’s been hard on all of us,” JM senior Ciaran Cubbage said. “We’re a close team. So when one of us goes down, we all feel a part of it.”
That level of chemistry was on display for the Yellow Jackets against the Mustangs.
James Monroe (18-3) will next host Bruton in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Monticello will host York the same night and time.
James Monroe had won three straight state championships before falling in the state semifinals this past spring.
The Yellow Jackets also dropped the region title game a year ago, losing to Independence.
“That definitely was motivation,” Cubbage said. “It was great to come back and just give it to [Monticello].”
James Monroe’s first score came on Sally Beringer’s tally off an assist from Ashley Shoffner less than six minutes into the game.
Cubbage followed with a shot off an assist from co-captain Grace Maynard two minutes later.
James Monroe managed seven corner opportunities and 11 shots on goal. The Mustangs had just one shot on goal all night.
Beringer’s score set the tone for the evening.
“I saw Ashley on the post and knew where I had to be,” Beringer said. “I knew where I needed to place it and I put it in.”
Cubbage said her score came down to timing and accuracy. The Mustangs’ goalkeeper was pulled out of the cage and the Yellow Jackets took advantage.
“It was just a really nice play executed on all levels,” Cubbage said. “My teammate sent me a nice flat ball and all I had to do was just sweep it in.”
The Yellow Jackets now turn their attention to Bruton.
Head coach Erin Cunningham said she’s been impressed with the way this team has overcome adversity all season.
But after Thursday night, the postseason is one-and-done. Cunningham said the Yellow Jackets must continue to pay attention to detail and remain focused on the task at hand.
“I’m really excited to see what they can do the rest of the season,” Cunningham said, “because we’re really on a good path right now.”
