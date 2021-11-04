Region 3B field hockey final: Stung by injury to standout, Yellow Jackets relish region crown

James Monroe’s first score came on Sally Beringer’s tally off an assist from Ashley Shoffner less than six minutes into the game.

Cubbage followed with a shot off an assist from co-captain Grace Maynard two minutes later.

James Monroe managed seven corner opportunities and 11 shots on goal. The Mustangs had just one shot on goal all night.

Beringer’s score set the tone for the evening.

“I saw Ashley on the post and knew where I had to be,” Beringer said. “I knew where I needed to place it and I put it in.”

Cubbage said her score came down to timing and accuracy. The Mustangs’ goalkeeper was pulled out of the cage and the Yellow Jackets took advantage.

“It was just a really nice play executed on all levels,” Cubbage said. “My teammate sent me a nice flat ball and all I had to do was just sweep it in.”

The Yellow Jackets now turn their attention to Bruton.

Head coach Erin Cunningham said she’s been impressed with the way this team has overcome adversity all season.