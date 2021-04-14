Region 3B field hockey: James Monroe's shutout streak continues with rout of Maggie Walker

Concerning foreign policy, Theodore Roosevelt once advised, “speak softly and carry a big stick.”

The James Monroe field hockey team’s dominion over adversaries this season has spurred goalie Sam Black to take precisely the opposite approach.

Black and the Yellow Jackets hadn’t been scored on entering their Region 3B quarterfinal against Maggie Walker, and they still haven’t been following a 6-0 rout at the Fredericksburg Field House on Wednesday night.

Without a constant stream of shots to turn aside, Black has passed the time in net by honing her communication skills with defenders.

“Ultimately, I still feel like I still have a presence on the field with speaking,” said Black, who was occasioned to make just one save on Wednesday. “Communication is definitely a huge part of goalkeeping, so even though I’m not getting physical touches, I’m able to keep a presence on the field in another way.”

James Monroe head coach Erin Cunningham has voiced the need for quick starts to a roster that, while immensely talented, has displayed a troublesome tendency to play down to the level of its competition on any given night.