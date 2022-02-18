Region 3B girls basketball: James Monroe dominates Caroline in quarterfinal

The James Monroe girls basketball team was too much for Caroline on Friday night, dominating the opening half on its way to a 54–35 win in the Region 3B quarterfinal.

The Yellow Jackets used a high-intensity defense and powerful rebounding to shut out the Cavaliers in the first quarter and exit the floor at halftime with a 27–3 lead.

“That’s something they’ve had in them all year,” coach Tameka Christopher said. “They just had to see it. They just had to find it, and tonight they found it, and [they] expect us to finish out the season the same way.”

Senior Isabel Whitman led the dynamic full-court press, regularly stealing the ball and keeping the Cavaliers from bringing it peacefully down the court.

“I’m a senior, so I didn’t want this to be my last game,” Whitman said. “We were really connected on the court tonight, so I was really happy with that. We were all just really energetic, and that helped us.”

She was accompanied in the pressing defense by an equally intense Zahriah and Zyonna Bumbrey. Somebody, it seemed, was threatening to take the ball away from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer.

The Yellow Jackets’ Logan Conner added 10 points to the effort and contributed regularly on offense and defense.

“We played really well out there,” Conner said. “We just shared the ball, and we made those points, and we stole the ball. [It was] great defense, great offense all around.”

The Yellow Jackets had multiple opportunities every time they came down the court, while Caroline rarely got more than one chance at the basket, especially in the first half.

The Cavaliers showed some life in the second half, with Korryn Parker and Kayla Montgomery finding their shooting touch and hitting three 3-pointers each.

Parker finished the night with 13 points, and Montgomery led all scorers with 17. Caroline outscored JM in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

More of their shots fell, but the Jackets’ defensive harassment and rebounding dominance never let up.

Kayonna Cloud led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, and along with C’niyah Turner and the team’s forwards, dominated the boards on both ends of the court.

“The last time we played them, they beat us, so I think that was a really good redemption run,” Cloud said, “but also, we worked as a team, we played as a team, we passed, and we ran. We gave it our all.”

She said her team is hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.

“We’re running for states again,” Cloud said. “We ran last year and we lost, but we’re going for it again. We’re a hungry team and we’re ready for more.”