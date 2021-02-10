Region 4B boys basketball final: Hunter brothers prey on Courtland to capture title

The Cyclones needed the brothers’ toughness and moxie more than ever after falling behind by as much as 14 points during the third quarter.

Leading 21-15 at halftime, the Cougars scored the first eight points of the third period to extend their advantage to 29-15 and force Thornhill to call a timeout with 5:43 left in the stanza.

“At that point, things were kind of getting away from us,” said Eastern View junior forward Corey Long, who finished the afternoon with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. “Coach made some defensive adjustments in the huddle and then D’Aze and D’Myo got us going.”

Thornhill’s adjustments were simple, but effective: he switched from a man to a zone defense. With the Hunters clogging up Courtland’s passing lanes to the tune of six combined steals between them, it ignited a 22-5 run over the next eight minutes of game time.

D’Aze connected on a 3-pointer to kickstart the rally and also contributed six more points throughout its duration. D’Myo added a big 3 of his own, and the Cyclones finally took a 36-34 lead on a Rickey Butler trey with 5:10 left to play.