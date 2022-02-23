Region 4B boys basketball quarterfinal: Roberts steps up to lead Courtland over Huguenot

Micah Roberts felt like he had lost his shot of late. So he showed up early to find it.

At 5:40 p.m., nearly two hours before tip-off of Tuesday’s Region 4B quarterfinal against Huguenot, the Courtland senior was alone on his home floor as he worked to regain his touch.

“For the past few games, I’ve been out of it,” Roberts said. “So this game I came and got some shots up, because if I wasn’t mentally here, then it was not going to go well.”

He couldn’t have chosen a better time to rediscover his shooting stroke. With Huguenot accosting standout guard Aaron Brooks any time he handled the ball, Roberts took advantage of open looks to score a game-high 19 points in Courtland’s 61-55 victory.

The Cougars (18-5) will travel to second-seeded Varina in Friday’s semifinal, with a state tournament bid on the line.

The visiting Falcons (13-9) opened the game in a 2-3 zone but quickly swapped to a full-court man defense designed to limit Brooks’ impact offensively.

“We watched [Brooks] so many times: he’d get into the paint, do what he wants to do, finish at the rim, set other people up,” Huguenot coach Ksaan Brown said. “We figured if we took him out, maybe we’ve got a shot.”

For a while, it worked. Brooks went scoreless during the first half and was limited to a single field goal attempt—a halfcourt heave at the second-period buzzer.

“It was frustrating,” Brooks said of facing constant double teams. “But I had to keep my cool. See who was open and get them the ball.”

More often than not, the recipient was Roberts. He opened the game with a 3-pointer from the wing on the Cougars’ first possession, one of his three 3s on the night.

“I looked to the bench and said, ‘We’re in good shape tonight,' ” Courtland coach Eric Davis said with a smile.

Courtland also got 17 points from Darren Green, who did the bulk of his work in the paint. The Cougars led 15-11 after one quarter and took a 24-18 advantage into halftime.

The visitors from Richmond didn’t go easily, though. Feeding off relentless pressure defense and the hot hand of Amore Rogers (18 points on six 3-pointers), the Falcons pulled within two points three times during a nip-and-tuck third quarter.

After seeing their lead cut to 35-33, the Cougars closed the period on a 10-3 run. Roberts roused a previously-languid home crowd with a two-handed jam, and Brooks finally joined the scoring effort with seven points during the quarter.

Huguenot saved its most furious rally for last, getting as close as 57-55 on a G’Mari Quarles layup with 1:20 to play. But Roberts connected on one last jumper and Brooks sank a pair of free throws to put the game on ice.

On Friday, the Cougars will face a Varina team that put up 94 points in its Region 4B quarterfinal victory over Matoaca.

“All year, they’ve been the top team in our region,” Davis said. “They lost the last game of the season to fall to the No. 2 seed… Either way, we’re going to have to play our best game to even have a shot against these teams.”

Huguenot 11 7 18 19 — 55 Courtland 15 9 21 16 — 61

Huguenot (13-9): Amore Rogers 18, G’Mari Quarles 12, Aziah Johnson 12, Jaheim Staten 5, Khabir Mitchell 4, Stephan Foulkes 2, Kaemon Smith 2. Totals: 21 7-14 55.

Courtland (18-5): Micah Roberts 19, Darren Green 17, Aaron Brooks 13, Tremon Adams 4, Terrell Boxley 4, Colin Ryan 2, Charlie Welsh 2, Jaylen Brooks 0. Totals: 23 10-11 61.

3-pointers: Huguenot 6 (Rogers 6); Courtland 5 (Roberts 3, Brooks, Boxley).

