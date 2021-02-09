Region 4B boys basketball semifinal: Courtland rallies to edge Monacan, reach regional final

Tall opponents and big deficits do not faze the Courtland boys basketball team.

The Cougars overcame both hurdles on Tuesday and moved to within one victory of their third straight trip to the state tournament by defeating visiting Monacan 64–58.

Courtland will entertain Eastern View Wednesday afternoon with the winner punching its ticket to the Class 4 state semifinals with either the Cougars or Cyclones playing its opener on the road.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Courtland coach Eric Davis admitted after his Cougars rallied from an 11-point deficit in the first quarter. “We’re been battling all year [splitting two regular-season games with the Cyclones]. We’re two good teams and whoever plays the best is going to win.”

In the early going, the Cougars (13–2) appeared headed to a disappointing finish. Led by 6-foot-7 senior center Ja’mais Werts, the Chiefs cashed in on 9 of 13 shots from the field to forge a 19–8 advantage after one quarter.

Monacan led by as many as 11 points, not falling behind until Sean Wray’s 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the first half.