Region 4B boys basketball semifinal: Hunter steps up to keep Eastern View's season alive

With Eastern View trailing by nine points at halftime of Tuesday night’s Region 4B boys basketball semifinal at top-seeded Hanover, all D’Aze Hunter could think about was how much he wanted to keep playing.

A senior, Hunter wasn’t ready for his high school basketball career to come to an end. And when he saw an opportunity to keep his team’s championship dreams alive, he made the most of it.

Hunter scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of big 3-pointers that gave the Cyclones an advantage they never relinquished in a 57-49 victory over the Hawks.

The come-from-behind win advanced Eastern View (12-2) to this afternoon’s 2 p.m. regional title game at Battlefield District rival Courtland (13-2), which defeated Monacan 64-58 in Tuesday’s other semifinal matchup.

The Cyclones and Cougars split their two regular-season meetings, with each squad winning on the other’s home floor.

“I didn’t want to go home,” Hunter said. “I just didn’t want to go home, so I felt like I had to do something.”

With Eastern View trailing 38-37 midway through the final period, Hunter did, in fact, do something.