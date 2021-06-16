Region 4B boys soccer final: Chancellor's latest region crown is the stuff of Lohr

In the 58th minute of play, Niyungeko dropped a ball to Lohr, who dribbled and took a 20-yard shot to the near post. “I shot it as hard as I could. I thought he [Patrick Henry goalie Austin Anderson] saved it,” Lohr said.

Less three minutes later, Chancellor’s Mohamed Salman shot a rebound off a Connor Dreibelbis throw in; a defender cleared it to Lohr, who scored from 17 yards out.

Lohr was far from finished. Niyungeko had his breakaway shot blocked by the Patriots’ goalie, but Lohr got the rebound for his third goal in the 69th minute of play.

Lohr, who started playing soccer when he was 5-years-old, admitted he was a little over-anxious when his bid for a fourth goal soared over the cage and through the goal posts with 3:15 remaining.

“It’s the same,” Niyungeko commented on the team’s mindset going into the playoffs. He is the lone holdover from the Charger team that reached the state finals in 2019. “Every team at Chancellor works hard every day non-stop and this team wasn’t less than that. We were very confident because we’re the fittest team on the field because we’re conditioning every day. We were ready.”