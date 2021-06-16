Region 4B boys soccer final: Chancellor's latest region crown is the stuff of Lohr

A mid-game position switch to the forward line did not bother Chancellor’s Jonas Lohr in the slightest.
The junior became only the second player in Charger history to record a hat trick in the regional or state playoffs, lifting his team to a 3-1 victory over Patrick Henry-Ashland in Wednesday’s 4B region title game at Chancellor.
It was the school’s 11th regional crown and advanced the Chargers to the state semifinals for the seventh season in a row. On Monday, Chancellor (10-1) will entertain the winner of Thursday’s 5A title game between Menchville and Smithfield at 7 p.m. Monday’s winner earns the honor of hosting Wednesday’s title tilt.
“It was crazy. I didn’t think I was going to score a hat trick,” Lohr said moments after posing for photos with the team trophy. “It’s surreal. I have no words.”
The Chargers’ brain trust made the critical change early in the second half with the game scoreless. With Jonas Lohr joining leading scorer Bertrand Niyungeko (16 goals) on the attack, Lohr’s younger brother Noah filled his midfield slot.
“Bert was struggling a little bit and we took him out of midfield and put him on top,” Chargers coach Mike Webb said. “The decision panned out for us. . . We thought at the end of the day, we stayed after them and we would wear them down. And that’s what happened.”
In the 58th minute of play, Niyungeko dropped a ball to Lohr, who dribbled and took a 20-yard shot to the near post. “I shot it as hard as I could. I thought he [Patrick Henry goalie Austin Anderson] saved it,” Lohr said.
Less three minutes later, Chancellor’s Mohamed Salman shot a rebound off a Connor Dreibelbis throw in; a defender cleared it to Lohr, who scored from 17 yards out.
Lohr was far from finished. Niyungeko had his breakaway shot blocked by the Patriots’ goalie, but Lohr got the rebound for his third goal in the 69th minute of play.
Lohr, who started playing soccer when he was 5-years-old, admitted he was a little over-anxious when his bid for a fourth goal soared over the cage and through the goal posts with 3:15 remaining.
“It’s the same,” Niyungeko commented on the team’s mindset going into the playoffs. He is the lone holdover from the Charger team that reached the state finals in 2019. “Every team at Chancellor works hard every day non-stop and this team wasn’t less than that. We were very confident because we’re the fittest team on the field because we’re conditioning every day. We were ready.”
Patrick Henry (8-2-2) eventually got on the scoreboard on a fast break opportunity by Graylan Gill with 10:22 remaining. Otherwise, defenders Ryan Flores, Adam Cook, Dreibelbis and goalie Lucas Owens (six saves) held the Patriots in check.
“Our defense was solid because we had really good scouting report on No. 4 [Greg Cofer],” Webb said. “Our attention to defense really worked, limiting his touches on the ball.”
The Chargers won state crowns in 1990 and 2003. In their lone state final played at home, Chancellor lost to Blacksburg on penalty kicks in 1993.
