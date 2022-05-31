Region 4B boys' soccer semifinal: Chancellor at King George

The King George boys soccer team was in no position to feel overconfident entering the Region 4B semifinals Tuesday against visiting Chancellor.

The Foxes knocked off the perennial power Chargers twice during the regular season.

But King George head coach Jeff Butler remained leery because his team witnessed how difficult it is to beat a team three times in one season a couple of weeks ago.

That’s when the Foxes entered the Battlefield District tournament unbeaten but fell to Courtland in four overtimes.

“After an undefeated regular season to not get the district title, adds a little bit to [our motivation],” Butler said before the game.

The No. 1 seed Foxes weren’t able to avoid another upset, however.

Chancellor’s Aidan Buhmann scored with 11:57 to go to propel the fourth-seeded Chargers to a 1-0 victory.

Chancellor (14-3-3) advances to the region championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Chargers will visit Powhatan in the title match. The Indians defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland 3-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Regardless of that outcome, Chancellor is headed to the Class 4 state quarterfinals.

King George (17-2) sees its season come to an end.

It was a disappointing finale for Butler, whose team had been steady all season from beginning to end.

Butler said his team’s steadiness was its “calling card” all year. The Foxes played another solid game overall, but it wasn’t enough against the Chargers.

“What I’ve been most impressed with about our team is our consistency,” Butler said. “Even toward the end of the year after we locked up the regular season title guys weren’t focused on the undefeated portion. They kept showing up every day working and the effort on the field has been there every game.”

While King George remained on an even keel, the Chargers’ kept trending upward. Veteran head coach Mike Webb made drastic lineup and formation changes that have continued to pay dividends.

“Our starting lineup has two players in the same position that they played in the sixth or seventh game of the year,” Webb said. “We really transformed and have been playing a lot different. It took us a while to get comfortable in our new system but it’s come a long way.”

The Chargers suffered 2-1 and 2-0 losses to King George earlier in the season. On Thursday they were tasked with slowing down King George standout James Drake and others. Drake entered the contest with 18 goals on the season.

King George moved the ball briskly throughout the night but its best scoring chance came on a 1-on-1 opportunity with 28 minutes to go in the game. The kick sailed wide right and the Chargers exhaled. King George continued to keep up the pressure the remainder of the game after Buhmann’s tally but they weren’t able to answer.

“We were fortunate to beat them both times in the regular season,” Butler said. “They’re not used to getting beat by anyone in the district, let alone two times ... We are two evenly matched teams.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

