Region 4B boys' soccer semifinal: Third time is a charm as Chancellor edges King George

The King George boys soccer team was in no position to feel overconfident entering the Region 4B semifinals Tuesday against visiting Chancellor.

The Foxes knocked off the perennial power Chargers twice during the regular season.

But King George head coach Jeff Butler remained leery because his team witnessed how difficult it is to beat a team three times in one season a couple of weeks ago.

That’s when the Foxes entered the Battlefield District tournament unbeaten but fell to Courtland in four overtimes.

“After an undefeated regular season to not get the district title, adds a little bit to [our motivation],” Butler said before the game.

The No. 1 seed Foxes’ weren’t able to avoid another upset, however.

Chancellor’s Aidan Buhmann scored on a header off an assist from Erick Navarro with 11:57 to go to propel the fourth-seeded Chargers to a 1-0 victory.

Chancellor (14-3-3) advances to the region championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Chargers will visit Powhatan in the title match. The Indians defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland 3-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Regardless of that outcome, Chancellor is headed to the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive season, the longest streak in Class 4 after Blacksburg’s run was ended in 2021.

“Oh man, it feels amazing,” Buhmann said. “It was a great ball from Erick. It came right to my head. Luckily it went in the net. I celebrated with my team. It’s a great and amazing feeling.”

King George (17-2) sees its season come to an end.

It was a disappointing finale for Butler, whose team had been steady all season from beginning to end.

Butler said his team’s steadiness was its “calling card” all year. The Foxes played another solid game overall, but it wasn’t enough against the Chargers.

“What I’ve been most impressed with about our team is our consistency,” Butler said. “Even toward the end of the year after we locked up the regular season title guys weren’t focused on the undefeated portion. They kept showing up every day working and the effort on the field has been there every game.”

While King George remained on an even keel, the Chargers’ kept trending upward. Veteran head coach Mike Webb made drastic lineup and formation changes that have continued to pay dividends.

“Our starting lineup has two players in the same position that they played in the sixth or seventh game of the year,” Webb said. “We really transformed and have been playing a lot different. It took us a while to get comfortable in our new system but it’s come a long way.”

The Chargers suffered 2-1 and 2-0 losses to King George earlier in the season. On Thursday they were tasked with slowing down King George standout James Drake and others. Drake entered the contest with 18 goals on the season.

King George moved the ball briskly throughout the night but its best scoring chance came on a 1-on-1 opportunity with 28 minutes to go in the game. The kick sailed wide right and the Chargers exhaled. King George continued to keep up the pressure the remainder of the game after Buhmann’s tally but they weren’t able to answer.

“They’re not a good team. They’re a great team,” Webb said of the Foxes. “Their guys played their hearts out. Our guys played their hearts out and we were fortunate to get the win.”

Chancellor now turns its attention to Powhatan. Webb said he doesn’t know much about the Indians but expects Chancellor will have its hands full. Buhmann said the Chargers will enjoy their victory then get right back to work on Wednesday.

“We’re going to celebrate this one on the bus ride home,” Buhmann said. “We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve just begun.”​

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

