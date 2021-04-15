Region 4B field hockey: Chargers capture one crown, set sights on another

The Chancellor Chargers won their third straight Region 4B championship with a 3-1 victory over Orange Thursday night, and they’re looking for more.
“We ain’t done yet,” Erin Dameron, the team’s lone senior, told her teammates as they gathered to receive their trophy.
Dameron scored the Chargers’ first goal after the team dominated the first half on the field but not on the scoreboard.
Despite spending nearly the entire half on the attack in the Fighting Hornets’ end of the field, Chancellor went into the break trailing 1-0.
“We just had to push through. It was rough because it was a very physical game,” Dameron said. “We just had to fight through, stay low and earn the ball, and put it in the cage. That’s what it comes down to, putting more balls in the cage than the other team.”
Chancellor head coach Jim Larkin said his team took some time to get used to playing on a thick grass field after a season on their own fast-moving artificial turf.
“The field was definitely a detriment to us,” Larkin said. “It’s super duper thick. It just slowed us down a step or two. We just couldn’t get the forward momentum like we’re used to.”
Despite the need to adjust, his team had numerous opportunities, while they gave Orange very few.
“The kids played really well in the first half. We just couldn’t put the ball in the cage,” he said. “(Orange) only had one shot on goal, and it went in. But that’s what happens. You’ve got to make the best of your chances.”
The Chargers came out strong again in the third quarter, and the penalties and accompanying corner kicks began to pile up as they put continuous pressure on the Orange defense.
With just over four minutes gone, Dameron inserted the ball to Kaitlyn Bestick, who shot it back towards the goal, where Dameron was waiting to knock it in.
Two minutes later, Caitlyn Bergemann—“Shake and Bake” to her teammates—gave the Chargers the lead, off another ball from Bestick.
“It was very exciting,” said Bergemann. “I didn’t expect it, but…”
Bestick scored the final goal herself early in the fourth quarter, on a shot that seemed to go through a lot of legs and deflect off the post into the net, and the Chargers never let up the rest of the game, rarely letting the Fighting Hornets out of their own half.
Assistant coach Amy Bernard pointed to the games’ final statistics as a sign of how the team dominated the game, despite the close final score. For example, Chancellor had 30 corners to Orange’s one.
“We love this stat right here, how many times you penetrate the circle with the opportunity to score,” Bernard said. “They had two, we had … (pausing to count)... 67 penetrations.”
She also pointed out the down side to those numbers.
“But this is the problem,” she explained. “We’ve got 67, but we don’t have that many shots. We had 13 shots. We need to shoot more.”
The opposite was true for the Fighting Hornets, whose only shot on goal was deflected in for a score.
Bernard said the Chargers (7-3) started slowly this season, with a couple of games they probably should not have lost, but are peaking now as they head into the state tournament.
They won the state championship in 2018, but fell one game short in 2019, losing in the semi-final.
They’ll host the state semi-final game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the Region 4D champion, Leesburg’s Heritage High School.