Region 4B field hockey: Chargers capture one crown, set sights on another

“The kids played really well in the first half. We just couldn’t put the ball in the cage,” he said. “(Orange) only had one shot on goal, and it went in. But that’s what happens. You’ve got to make the best of your chances.”

The Chargers came out strong again in the third quarter, and the penalties and accompanying corner kicks began to pile up as they put continuous pressure on the Orange defense.

With just over four minutes gone, Dameron inserted the ball to Kaitlyn Bestick, who shot it back towards the goal, where Dameron was waiting to knock it in.

Two minutes later, Caitlyn Bergemann—“Shake and Bake” to her teammates—gave the Chargers the lead, off another ball from Bestick.

“It was very exciting,” said Bergemann. “I didn’t expect it, but…”

Bestick scored the final goal herself early in the fourth quarter, on a shot that seemed to go through a lot of legs and deflect off the post into the net, and the Chargers never let up the rest of the game, rarely letting the Fighting Hornets out of their own half.