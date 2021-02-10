Region 4B girls basketball final: McGhee, Louisa hold off powerhouse Monacan

MINERAL—Offense wins games; defense wins championships.
The Louisa County girls basketball team displayed plenty of both Wednesday afternoon during its 73-64 victory over Monacan in the Region 4B championship game.
Olivia McGhee poured in a season-high 35 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter, to unseat the five-time Region 4B champions and secure the program’s first regional title since 1996.
“Monacan is a great team, props to them, but we knew we had to come into this game with a lot of energy and not give up,” McGhee said. “I don’t think we won every quarter, but we knew we had to win that last quarter. We came into this game [with the mindset] that this could be our last game, so we gave it all we had.”
Louisa (13-0) had the offense working as it tried to put the game away early on like it did against Patrick Henry (Ashland) in the regional semifinals. McGhee scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Lions build a 18-12 lead.
Coach Nick Schreck’s team added to its advantage in the second quarter as Sylvie Jackson and McGee both buried shots from behind the arc to extend the margin to 26-15 with 6:17 left in the first half.
Monacan coach Larry Starr called timeout to settle down his team and they responded in a big way. Caitlyn Rodriguez led the charge out of the timeout with seven points off the bench and Jessica Hodges, the reigning Class 4 state player of the year, capped an 18-6 run with a corner 3-pointer to end the half and give her team a 33-30 advantage at the break.
“There’s a reason why they are region champs five years in a row,” Schreck said. “Coach Starr has those girls ready to go. We knew it was going to be a tough fight, but the girls were ready. We had our ups and downs this game, but in the end, like we’ve been saying all year, it’s got to be our defense [to carry us]. We cleaned up our rebounding, we cleaned up the transition and really helped us out.”
The third quarter was more of the same with each team taking turns leading. McGhee scored eight points and Jackson added a trey from the right wing to give LCHS a 45-37 lead with 4:38 left in the quarter.
Not to be outdone, Monacan responded with a 12-3 run, capped by another buzzer-beater from Hodges to take a 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
That’s when McGhee took over.
Despite constant double and triple teams, McGhee took the ball to the bucket on four straight possessions and scored eight points, including a turnaround jumper in the lane with 4:08 left to give Louisa a 60-55 lead.
“Coach told me, if you have the lane, take it,” McGhee said. “Do me, but if they are doubling you, make the smart pass and be smart with the ball and handle it.”
Schreck continues to be impressed with his sophomore point guard’s growth.
“She’s been working for this moment since last year,” he said. “You’ve seen the improvement from where she was as a freshman to where she’s at now. The sky’s the limit for that girl.”
Monacan tried to respond as Amirah Washington had a steal and layup to make it a 64-60 game with 2:35 left, but Louisa solved the full-court press and Taylor Fifer converted two uncontested layups to seal the win.
Jackson tallied 19 points, including 10 in the second half for the Lions. She also did a great job defensively on Hodges, a Liberty commit, holding her to just one point in the fourth quarter. Alexis Chapman posted 10 points and six rebounds and Fifer chipped in six more in the win.
Hodges paced Monacan with 17 points. Rodriguez came off the bench to post 14 points and Sydney Clayton added 11. Washington tallied 10 in the loss.
Louisa County moves on its first state tournament appearance in 25 years. The Lions travel to Region 4A champion Grafton on Tuesday for a state semifinal game in York County.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Schreck said. “This group just works so hard. They’re a great group of kids. They get a long great and they support each other and they believe in what we’re doing. Right now, we’re seeing what’s happening.”
McGhee agreed.