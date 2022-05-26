Region 4B girls' soccer quarterfinal: For second time in a week, Eastern View beats Courtland

Thursday marked another battle between No.1 seeded Courtland and Battlefield District champions Eastern View as the two teams met last week, and the Cyclones emerged victorious once more with a 3-1 win.

“All the girls came together, and it feels amazing to come in and knock the No. 1 seed off again,” said Eastern View head coach Hannah Guinn. “The pep talk was, ‘Let’s make a statement.’”

Sophomore forward Amber Ignudo was able to find the back of the net from a cross served by her teammate Sydney Nevitt. However, the Cyclones immediately responded with scoring not one, but two goals within a few minutes’ span.

“We knew we had to keep the momentum after going down one [goal] and that’s something we are really good at,” said senior forward Mia Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was able to put away the first goal for Eastern View to keep the team at a draw with Courtland.

Not even a minute had gone by after Eastern View’s first score when senior midfielder and University of Tennessee commit Dakota Brown went and took a shot from outside the box, giving the Cylclones a 2-1 lead.

Despite the score at half time, Courtland head coach Taylor Oehm took the opportunity to talk to the team to keep the morale high and to give it their all.

“We talked about coming out and setting the tone strong in the second half,” Oehm said. “They were still in the fight and were trying to come and play sharp, play strong and give it everything they had.”

Just as the half was coming to an end, Brown was able to score the game-winning goal to help secure Eastern View’s spot in the second round of the Region 4B tournament.

“It felt amazing to get that team goal,” Brown said. “I just went for it at that point.”

Moving forward, Guinn says that the team plans to take it one game at a time to continue to propel the team forward in the regional tournament.

Even though the result was not what they hoped for, Courtland looks forward to next season.

“We have young talent ready to roll and we’re ready to take a little break and hit the ground running,” Oehm said.

Eastern View will face the winner of tonight’s Chancellor vs. Atlee game in the semifinals.