It’s hardly hyperbole to suggest that the Courtland Cougars are half the team they used to be.

The formation that took the pitch for Tuesday’s Region 4B girls’ soccer quarterfinal against Chancellor was missing six starters due to injury, including standout forward Amber Ignudo.

“There’s a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there handling business,” Cougars coach Taylor Oehm said.

One of those underclassmen is Kassidy Donelson, who chose a pivotal moment in Courtland’s 3-1 victory to produce the first goal of her varsity career. Lauren Thamvanthongham and Rylie Levasseur also scored for the Cougars (13-5-1), who will play at Eastern View in a semifinal on Thursday night.

Courtland’s patchwork lineup exerted pressure early and often, containing the action to Chancellor’s defensive zone. Thamvanthonham opened the scoring in the fifth minute, volleying home a right-to-left cross from fellow senior Delaney Holloran.

Despite monopolizing possession over the balance of the first half, the Cougars proved unable to extend their lead going into halftime.

Trailing 1-0, Chancellor drew even when sophomore Madisyn Dodier fired a long-range shot that grazed off the crossbar and into the back of the net. It would end up as Chancellor’s only shot on goal.

With 17 minutes to play, Courtland retook the lead on a corner kick, with Macy Shropshire winding in a ball into the box and Levasseur burying a shot from point-blank range. That set the stage for Donelson, who iced the outcome with her goal less than two minutes later.

While the Cougars have had no choice but to plug-and-play of late, things are starting to mesh.

“It’s definitely been difficult to play with new people,” admitted Thamvanthongham, a senior. “But being able to inspire on and off the field and stick together. That’s the most important part of playing the game now.”