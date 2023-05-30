Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kate Braden and her Spotsylvania teammates spent much of Monday’s practice syncing their bats to the lively cadence of a Juggs machine.

“We ramped it up, because we knew we were going to hit off [King George ace Abby] Greenwood,” Knights coach Doris Buzzell said.

Tuesday’s Region 4B semifinal marked the teams’ fourth meeting this season, meaning that by the time Braden stared down an 0-2 count against Greenwood in the top of second inning, she was already up to speed.

Or, rather, off speed.

“My previous at-bats, I knew that when she got ahead in the count she would throw a change-up,” Braden said. “So I was sitting change-up, and that’s what I got. I knew it was coming.”

And then it was going.

Braden’s solo shot finally nestled among the pine trees beyond the left-field fence, giving the Knights an early 1-0 lead. That proved ample run support for sophomore pitcher Morgan Maslock, who allowed just two hits in Spotsylvania’s 2-0 victory.

The Knights (16-7) will travel to a regional final on Friday and also await a Class 4 state quarterfinal on June 6.

After beating Spotsylvania three times this season—including a 7-1 victory this past Friday in the Battlefield District championship game—King George saw its hardest-hit balls turn into easy outs.

“In order to win a game, you have to have base runners,” Foxes coach Neil Lyburn said. “You can play small ball all you want, but you can’t play small ball until you have people on base.”

That didn’t happen until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Riley Truslow broke up Maslock’s perfect game with a line-drive double to center field. The Foxes (20-3) brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh before Maslock shut the door with a strikeout.

In what proved to be her final high school outing, Greenwood nonetheless dazzled. She struck out 12 Knights while scattering five hits. Abby Dowdy doubled home Kenzie Mummert in the top of the sixth for the game’s other run.

“They are such a great team,” Buzzell said of King George. “Every time we play each other it’s like gritting our teeth.”

Spotsylvania’s task on Tuesday was further complicated further by the absence of star shortstop Mylia Knight. Knight, who leads the team in batting average, missed Tuesday’s contest due to family obligations.

But she too got in on the postgame celebration, answering what must’ve been a disorienting FaceTime call from Buzzell, who panned across the dugout to reveal a background of screaming teammates.

“When you get back, we’ll have practice on Monday,” her coach said.

Spotsylvania 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 5 0

King George 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1

MORGAN MASLOCK and Callie Craft. Abby Greenwood and Abigail Clarke.