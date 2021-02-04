Region 4B swimming: Balanced Foxes turn their attention to states

The King George swimming team failed to place in the boys competition at states last year. On Feb. 13, the Foxes are planning to redeem themselves with a strong effort in the Class 4 state meet at Christiansburg High School.

“I think we have the strongest team we’ve taken to state in three years, especially on the boys side,” Foxes coach Connor Muncie said following a fourth-place team finish Thursday by the boys and a runner-up spot by the KG girls. Monacan swept both titles in the Region 4B meet held at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center.

“They [Monacan] do all the little things right when they are in the pool,” Muncie added. “I’d like to make it competitive with them [and] this is as close as we have been to them.”

In a change from previous seasons, the top four relays as well as the top four finishers per event advanced to the next level of competition.

“This meet was more intense than I thought it would be,” said senior and co-captain Jackson Lusk. “A lot of the times weren’t as fast as the kids were going to go and those swimmers out performed themselves. We had some good competition, but we did our best and came through.”