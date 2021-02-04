Region 4B swimming: Balanced Foxes turn their attention to states

The King George swimming team failed to place in the boys competition at states last year. On Feb. 13, the Foxes are planning to redeem themselves with a strong effort in the Class 4 state meet at Christiansburg High School.
“I think we have the strongest team we’ve taken to state in three years, especially on the boys side,” Foxes coach Connor Muncie said following a fourth-place team finish Thursday by the boys and a runner-up spot by the KG girls. Monacan swept both titles in the Region 4B meet held at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center.
“They [Monacan] do all the little things right when they are in the pool,” Muncie added. “I’d like to make it competitive with them [and] this is as close as we have been to them.”
In a change from previous seasons, the top four relays as well as the top four finishers per event advanced to the next level of competition.
“This meet was more intense than I thought it would be,” said senior and co-captain Jackson Lusk. “A lot of the times weren’t as fast as the kids were going to go and those swimmers out performed themselves. We had some good competition, but we did our best and came through.”
Lusk believes he has the answer to what the Foxes need to better their finish at states. “We need to focus on relay starts. One of our girl teams was [disqualified] and some of us were a little slow off our starts. If we get those down, I think we’ll be a serious contender at states,” he concluded.
Although there was no Battlefield District championship meet this season, King George must share bragging rights with Courtland as the league’s best teams. The Foxes and Cougars boys were declared co-champions based on regular-season records, while King George won the district girls title outright.
There were several local standouts on the girls side of Thursday’s competition, led by Courtland sophomore Asher Joseph and King George freshman Sarah Green. Joseph easily swept both 50- and 100-yard freestyles; while Green won the 100 backstroke and rallied the 200 free relay team to a narrow victory over Courtland’s.
“If I’ve ever seen perfect races, her 50 and 100 free are about as close to that I have ever seen,” Courtland coach William Graf said. “We had a lot of good time drops: 10 seconds by Hannah Aiken in the 100 fly and 18 seconds by Maddie Dyl in the 500 free. . . I’m proud of what they did and look forward going to states.”
Joseph credited joining the year-round Stingrays swimming team and improvement in her underwater speed as well as being pushed by her older sister and senior Noelle Joseph.
“I prayed to God last night. I was just heavy on doing my best,” Asher Joseph said. “And my family around me was helpful and pushing myself mentally and physically.”
Two of the tightest races involved Nicholas Pacheck of Spotsylvania. The sophomore edged King George senior Jimmy Granger, 2:04.12 to 2:04.62 in the boys 200 individual medley, but was nipped at the finish line by Monacan’s Tim Higgins in the 100 back.
Graham and Lusk joined KG teammates AJ Green and Kristian Henderson for a dramatic fourth-place finish in the 400 free relay (beating out Mechanicsville from the faster section), while Kyle Peck of Chancellor held off Marc Macomson of Monacan for a narrow win in the boys 100 back. Peck. also won the 100 butterfly
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Monacan 351; 2. Hanover 318; 3. Courtland 250; 4. King George 242; 5. Patrick Henry 180; 6. Chancellor 175; 7. Mechanicsville 146; 8. Spotsylvania 113; 9. Powhatan 104; 10. Louisa 89; 11. Eastern View 23; 12. Caroline 8.
200 medley relay: 1. Monacan 1:40.42; 3. Courtland 1:42.09; 5. King George 1:45.27; 6. Chancellor 1:46.02; 8. Spotsylvania 1:55.96.
200 freestyle: 1. Ryan Hufford (Mon) 1:41.91; 5. Hunter Jackson (Ct) 1:51.95; 6. Jackson Lusk (KG) 1:53.16; 8. Garrett Peck (Ch) 1:54.90;
200 individual medley: 1. Nicholas Pacheck (Sp) 2:01.53; 2. Jimmy Granger (KG) 2:02.18; 4. Malachi Caballero (KG) 2:09.08; 6. Cole Owen (Lou) 2:09.15.
50 free: 1. Marc Macomson (Mon) 22.05; 5. Tristan Loesche (Ct) 23.12; 7. Lusk (KG) 23.40.
100 butterfly: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 52.59; 2. Nate Puchalski (Ct) 52.99; 7. Cole Hudak (Ch) 57.64; 8. Ali Hassan (KG) 58.06.
100 free: 1. Tim Higgins (Mon) 48.93; 3. Loesche (Ct) 49.78.
500 free: 1. Hufford (Mon) 4:37.43; 3. Granger (KG) 4:49.78; 6. Hunter (Ct) 5:01.61.
200 free relay: 1. Monacan 1:29.73; 4. King George 1:34.17; 5. Chancellor 1:35.79; 6. Courtland 1:38.19; 8. Louisa 1:57.14.
100 backstroke: 1. K. Peck (Ch) 52.06; 4. Puchalski (Ct) 53.46; 7. A.J. Green (KG) 59.44; 8. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 1:00.10.
100 breaststroke: 1. Higgins (Mon) 1:01.64; 2. Pacheck (Sp) 1:01.81; 3. Caballero (KG) 1:02.47; 7. Alex Storen (Ct) 1:08.97; 8. Ethan Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 1:10.38.
400 free relay: 1. Monacan 3:18.37; 3. Courtland 3:23.25; 4. King George 3:28.96; 6. Spotsylvania 3:54.89; 7. Chancellor 4:30.62.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Monacan 376; 2. King George 295; 3. Hanover 290; 4. Courtland 281; 5. Chancellor 175; 6. Patrick Henry 146; 7. Mechanicsville 110; 8. Powhatan 93; 9. Caroline 92; 10. Louisa 83; 11. Spotsylvania 69; 12. Eastern View 36,
200 medley relay: 1. Monacan 1:51.06; 2. King George 1:53.30; 3. Courtland 1:55.06; 4. Chancellor 1:59.63; 8. Louisa 2:16.87.
200 freestyle: 1. Angela Ritchie (Mon) 1:53.38; 5. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 2:06.85; 6. Jeanie Graham (KG) 2:07.30; 7. Marie Han (KG) 2:07.70; 8. Maddie Brown (Ch) 2:08.22.
200 IM: 1. Amanda Barnard (PH) 2:05.82; 4. Tessa Campbell (Ct) 2:12.83; 5. Ciara Graves (KG) 2:14.71; 6. Emma Green (Ct) 2:18.18; 7. Morgan Parker (Ch) 2:23.43.
50 free: 1. Asher Joseph (Ct) 24.58; 2. Sarah Green (KG) 25.15; 3. Han (KG) 25.94; 8. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 26.83.
100 butterfly: 1. Carleigh Dillman (Mon) 57.96; 2. Jenna Kapp (KG) 58.95; 4. Brown (Ch) 1:02.75; 5. Natalie Szenas (Ct) 1:04.74; 7. Carter Wasser (KG) 1:05.23; 8. Caroline Hale (Ca) 1:09.27.
100 free: 1. Joseph (Ct) 52.31; 5. Graham (KG) 56.47; 6. Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 57.80.
500 free: 1. Barnard (PH) 5:05.28; 5. Wasser (KG) 5:35.96; 7. Jillian Wedding (KG) 5:38.44; 8. Peyton Parker (Ch) 5:48.75.
200 free relay: 1. King George (Green, Graham, Han, Graves) 1:43.11; 3. Courtland 1:44.80; 8. Louisa 1:58.99.
100 backstroke: 1. Ritchie (Mon) 56.83; 2. Kapp (KG) 59.15; 3. Green (KG) 1:01.34; 7. Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 1:05.32.
100 breaststroke: 1. Rachael Brown (Mon) 1:06.94; 2. Campbell (Ct) 1:08.39; 4. Graves (KG) 1:10.13; 5. M. Parker (Ch) 1:10.43; 6. Green (Ct) 1:10.65; 7. E. Wardman (KG) 1:12.93.
400 free relay: 1. Monacan 3:40.13; 3. Courtland 3:55.85; 4. Chancellor 3:58.09; 5. Spotsylvania 4:44.45; 7. Louisa 5:28.56; 8. Caroline 6:21.46.
Kurt Nicoll: 540/374-5440