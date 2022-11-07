Region 4B volleyball semifinal: King George tops Courtland for first state tournament berth

The magnitude of King George’s accomplishment on Monday night was revealed to Foxes coach Jill Wine in ripples from the program’s past.

Shortly after the final point in King George’s four-set (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19) triumph over rival Courtland in a Region 4B semifinal, Wine was greeted by a former player who had driven over an hour to see her alma mater make history.

Then, her husband Drew walked over holding a phone with an active FaceTime call with the couple’s two daughters, Andrea and Jenna, both former King George volleyball standouts.

“They [former players] helped build this program,” said Wine, whose inaugural season 12 years ago ended with a 3-17 record. “We have players who are invested and committed; they’re not going anywhere.”

The Foxes are, however, headed to states for the first time in the program’s history. Monday’s win secured King George a berth in a Class 4 quarterfinal on Saturday. They’ll also host the Region 4B final on Wednesday night, facing the winner of Hanover and Atlee.

Bri Ellis had a team-high 23 kills and 16 digs for the Foxes (27-2), who dropped the first set before composing themselves before a raucous home crowd.

“We’re not really used to a packed gym,” Ellis admitted.

They’ll need to get accustomed to them rapidly over the next several days. Mia Cintron had 21 assists and five aces, while Becca Heim provided a presence at the net with nine kills as King George defeated Courtland for the third time this season. The teams met in the Battlefield District final last week.

“It’s never easy against Courtland,” Wine said. “I watched a lot of film.”

The Foxes couldn’t have asked for a better-scripted ending.

As the fourth set wore on and King George built a formidable—if not comfortable—advantage, the reality started to set in for the Foxes.

At the beginning of the season, Wine said her girls set what had seemed like a lofty goal: to reach the state tournament. A destination years in the making will arrive this weekend.

“We’ve talked about this for a while,” Ellis said.