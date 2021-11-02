Region 4C field hockey semifinal: Chancellor responds to outlast Eastern View

Adversity hasn’t been totally absent from Chancellor High School’s field hockey season.
The Chargers had to endure a two-week COVID pause in September and wait 12 days between their Battlefield District championship victory over James Monroe and Tuesday’s Region 4C semifinal against Eastern View—a game played in a cold, steady drizzle.
On the field, though, the Chargers haven’t been challenged often. So when Eastern View’s Mia Hutchinson scored to cut the Chargers’ lead to 2–1 early in the fourth quarter Tuesday, the hosts could have moped or panicked.
According to Lindsey Loar, though, that was never an option.
“We just keep playing the way we play,” said Loar, who responded with her second goal of the game five minutes later to seal Chancellor’s 3–1 victory. “We don’t want to it to get to us, because if it does, we get down, so we just put another one in.”
The victory secured a Class 4 state quarterfinal berth for the Chargers (17–1), as well as the right to host Thursday’s regional final against Courtland.
That eventuality seemed inevitable, especially after Loar made it 1–0 off a scramble in front of the Eastern View cage midway through the first period. Before Tuesday, Chancellor had outscored its opponents 88–2, with both goals allowed in its only loss, to James Monroe. The Chargers had outscored the Cyclones 13–0 in three previous meetings this season, including a 2–0 win in the recent Battlefield District tournament.
Kaitlyn Bestick doubled the Chargers’ lead early in the third period on an assist from fellow senior Ashley Coleman, but the Cyclones (8–8) refused to back down. They had come close to scoring before, most notably when Miller Haught drew Regan Bestick away from the goal on a 2-on-1 break midway through the third period, but couldn’t get a shot off.
It took the Cyclones more than three periods to earn a penalty corner, but when they did, Hutchinson beat Bestick on a sharp angle from the left side with 13:52 remaining.
“That gave us some momentum,” Eastern View coach Elizabeth Schumaker said. “After we scored, you could tell right away their excitement. Our girls today, they didn’t stop fighting—even after they scored their last goal. They left it all on the field.”
The senior-dominated Chargers were the Class 4 runner-up last season and are seeking their sixth state title under coach Jim Larkin, who wasn’t upset to see his team have to counteract an opponent’s best effort.
“[Eastern View] had some pretty good chances, and we had a ton of chances,” Larkin said. “It’s just a matter of finishing, and I think we did a pretty good job of that. I did like the response. ... It’s hard. When you have an almost two-week layoff, that edge can drop off a little bit. I think this will help us moving forward. We weren’t perfect, but we didn’t have to be.”
