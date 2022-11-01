Region 4C field hockey semifinal: Courtland feels at home in 3-0 shutout of Orange

The Courtland field hockey team has a once-in-a-blue moon opportunity.

Starting with Tuesday’s Region 4C semifinal against Orange County, each Cougars victory ensures that they’ll host their next playoff game on the school’s distinctively-hued field turf.

Theoretically, Courtland could reach the state championship game on Nov. 12 without ever leaving Smith Station Road.

“Coming out here and playing on our home turf, and knowing that from every game from here on out we’re playing to get home turf is a big thing for them,” Courtland coach Skylar Medley said.

Delaney Holloran, Natalie Holt and Chloe Davis each scored as the Cougars advanced to Thursday’s region final with a relatively ho-hum 3-0 victory over the Hornets.

All three of the Cougars’ scores came with considerable traffic in the circle, a trend Courtland’s players attribute to a willingness to put their bodies on the line.

“I kind of just throw myself around and hope for the best sometimes,” said Davis, who also assisted on the game’s second goal.

Courtland (16-3) held a 12-4 advantage in corners and rarely allowed Orange to threaten the circle. When the Hornets did, goalie Ellie Shoaf (six saves) turned them away with ease.

Hardly deterred by a loss to James Monroe in last week’s Battlefield District final, the Cougars instead used the matchup against the undefeated Yellow Jackets as a tuneup heading into regional play. They’re also back on turf, a surface more conducive to their free-flowing style of play.

“I feel like we looked at JM as a game to try and get better,” co-captain Holt said. “We were hoping to win but were more just hoping to build on it to get ready for the playoffs. I think it helped more than hurt losing that.”

Looming Thursday is a visit from Battlefield District rival Chancellor, a 2-1 winner over Western Albemarle in Tuesday’s other semifinal. It’s the teams’ fourth meeting this season, with Courtland sweeping the previous three.

Both teams will advance to the Class 4 state tournament regardless of the outcome, with winner hosting a quarterfinal next Tuesday.

“I’m just expecting a really good game, because I know they’ll come out and want it.” Davis said. “But we’ll want it even more.”